With the endless opportunities the digital marketing has created, businesses and individuals alike were bound to find unique ways to translate this tremendous tool into a means by which they grow their audience. The prevalence of digital marketing in the modern age has taken a major cultural role. So while the digital age continues to expand, who are the people making the rise with it? Capitalizing on this shift is Ayeni Ekundayo, a digital marketing guru who has shaped and built his own field by offering digital marketing services focused on humanizing brands and giving them local and international exposure.

At a young age, Ekundayo has done work far beyond his age. In fact, he already holds the keys to his own empire. He has experience of several years in digital marketing and has also founded a number of companies. Ekundayo has established himself as a social media influencer and has several followers on Linkedin. He works closely with people to help them master digital marketing and use its power to transform the African continent's fortunes. To fulfill the purpose in a better way, he is also an adjunct faculty at Mountain Top University.

Success comes to those who are too busy to be looking for it, opportunities don’t happen, you create them. He is one of those young digital marketing experts who had been focusing on building foundations for a successful career using digital platforms through a culture defined by aggressive brand-building and digital efficiency. Ekundayo on several occasions have shared that “Africa has the right human and natural resources to become a world leader in several industries, disciplines, and businesses''. Through BusinessPlus Services and CareerXpress, he offers side to side-crucial evaluations, training and mentorship of talents.

Influencing humanity has been the core goal for his organisation. Their organisation first trained 54 interns and 33 of them graduated at the end and positioned these talents to match with requests of their clients. That started CareerXpress, and they have a HR system that really works to equip potentials via knowledge transfer, ensure knowledge-gap closure, and provide direction for young people.

Hiring an email marketer would cost approximately about $8,000 monthly in any well developed country . However, in Nigeria, it could be done for less than one-tenth of its price at around $800.

This generates a massive flow of foreign exchange into the country. If 1000 talents work for international organisations; and they earn maybe $1000 monthly across board; this adds up to about one million dollars coming into Nigeria monthly. This helps in generating a massive flow of foreign exchange into the country. If this could be scaled to 1000 talents work for international organisations; and if they earn maybe $1000 monthly; this could bring about one million dollars coming into Nigeria monthly.

Ekundayo has received recognition and featured on several digital platforms including SUN, Businessday, Guardian, ThisDay and several others. Through BusinessPlus Services and CareerXpress, they generate a pool of talents for these developed countries in areas of content writing, web design, graphics, SEO, SEM, email marketing, ads management, videography and photography, back-end-management and other digital services. Most of these employed are remote workers and are fully paid by setting up a global academy for online learning with a major focus on digital skills.

There are several countries who have talent, but really lacks people like Ayeni Ekundayo who has entrepreneurial capabilities to bring the talent from their countries. When you think about how this can be done, Ekundayo’s background illustrates just how passionate and talented he really is. People at the forefront of any industry will take you more seriously and want to build meaningful relationships with you if you bring clear cut value to the table. Ekundayo does just that.

Ekundayo can play an incredibly powerful role in building massively credible digital economy footprints for Nigeria and African countries. No matter how hard things become, he always has a master plan. Ekundayo believes that it’s not your failures that will define you, it’s how you choose to respond.