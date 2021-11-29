Winters are here! Many of us love this season, the cold nights, the warm and spicy food and the laziness. But what we hate the most about this season is how it affects our skin and hair.

During winters, we all notice the skin going dry, rough and flaky. It is very important to take proper care of your skin during winters so as to make your skin healthy and glowing. We at LatestLY, have brought together a few tips that you can keep in mind and include in your daily routine to maintain your skin and make it shine bright. 10 Ways to Take Care of Your Child in The Winter Season.

1. Hydrate

During winters, our water consumption generally declines, which leads to dehydration. Dehydration further leads to dry skin. Keep up the water consumption so that the winters don’t let your skin go dull.

2. Apply Sunscreen

Though the sunlight goes down during winters, the harmful UV rays still remain the same. Therefore, don’t let the sun ruin your skin in winters by missing out on daily sunscreen while stepping out.

3. Moisturise

It is very important to moisturise whenever you take bath. Every time you wash your face or hands, the oils of your skin strip out. It is essential to replace them. Therefore, every time you wash or bathe, make sure to moisturise your skin.

4. Control Bathing Water Temperature

Avoid bathing with extremely hot water as it can rip your skin oil faster than lukewarm water. A hot water bath on a cold day feels very soothing, but next time you do so, maintain the temperature to lukewarm so that you don’t damage your skin.

5. Scale The Use of Scrubs

Using scrub on dry skin may create patches and peel your skin. To avoid that, use a scrub with small and soft particles instead of the harsh ones and minimise the use of scrubs as much as you can in winters.

Though we all get lazy during the wintertime, to have healthy glowing skin, it is necessary that you take proper care with these quick skincare tips so as to have flawless skin this winter. Sleeping and eating well, too, are a bonus for the skin during the winters.

