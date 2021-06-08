Stop Missing Out!

The stock market can be looked at as a lucrative tool to generate wealth. Especially, for disciplined individuals who can relate to historical data and past performance as a way to see value. The S&P 500 index is often considered a benchmark for annual stock market returns. On average, this index has returned about 10% per year for nearly the last century. By simply refusing to invest a portion of your money in an asset that follows the S&P 500 index; you are leaving money on the table. But for more savvy investors who both leverage the returns from the S&P 500 and other stocks; the opportunity missed can be in the millions! Kelly Ogbonna, founder of Cash Capital Investment Group, understood the bigger picture and set forth to educate those wanting to maximize their returns in the stock market.

Investing Can Change Your Life!

“Investing has completely changed my life,” Ogbonna said with a smile.

“If you’re not investing, you are practically stopping your own growth!

Ogbonna, who heavily resonates with historical data related to the stock market, understands how impactful sound-investment-techniques can be. However, Ogbonna further knows that investing goes deeper than simply investing in indexes and stocks; it’s a holistic thing that involves investing in mindset, health, and knowledge.

“When it comes to investing; it’s deeper than just the stock market… I want to impact people’s lives by giving them a different perspective. Usually people only think about waking up and going to work. What I want people to realize is they can take advantage of the time they are not utilizing. With all the opportunities that’s available now; you can become a millionaire with just an internet connection. As a result, when I post on my Instagram; I have an intention to make people more aware of these opportunities.”

Generosity is Slowly Dying:

Unfortunately, many business owners have lost their sense of magnaminty. Failing to realize that to grow as a business -- it’s crucial to be able to impact and give back to people first without looking for the sale.

“When I have a platform -- I want to do everything in my power to help people. That’s the intention of what I do -- help other people.” Following this model, Ogbonna knows that it is necessary to deploy patience and through giving the right amount of value -- the fruits of her labor will come to fruition.

Materialism:

Today’s societal norms are heavily based on materialism, instead of personal development and financial success. This is often played out in how people want themselves to be perceived. With the popular belief rooted in flaunting “wealth” instead of investing to become wealthy.

“It’s crazy to me that people will make a down payment on a car to impress people that do not care.” Ogbonna said while chuckinling. “Priorities, especially now-a-days, are not in order.”