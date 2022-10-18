Jyotika is one of the talented actresses of Tamil Cinema. She has also acted in Telugu, Hindi and Malayalam films. Apart from acting, she is also a film producer. Jyotika owns a film production and distribution company named 2D Entertainment, which is established by her husband, actor-producer Suriya. The 44-year-old actress is one of the most loved celebs. Her works on the big screens and sweet gestures off screen have often left her fans impressed. Some of her best works include Kushi, Chandramukhi, Mozhi, 36 Vayadhinile, Magalir Mattum, Ponmagal Vandhal among others. 68th National Film Awards: Suriya and Jyotika Make Dynamic Power Couple at the Felicitation Ceremony (View Pics).

Jyotika has proved her acting mettle time and again. But apart from that, did you know she is also a sketch artist? The actress, who has turned a year older today, has often flaunted her love for sketching on Instagram. From sketching Suriya’s portrait to their paw buddies and more, Jyotika’s artwork is simply mind-blowing. Take a look at some of her artworks below:

Something Special For Her BAE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

'Free Your Mind'

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

Simply Beautiful

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

World Animal Day 2021

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

For The Paw Buddies

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jyotika (@jyotika)

Aren’t these sketch works by Jyotika simply beautiful? She is indeed an all-rounder! Here’s wishing the wonderful actress Jyotika a very happy birthday and a great year ahead.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 18, 2022 08:01 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).