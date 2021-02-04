Optical illusions are so much fun! In the past few years, the internet has given us various mind-boggling photos that trick our eyes. They are an exciting way to examine the disconnect between our eyes and brain. A picture is now going viral on Twitter and Facebook that confuses netizens. When you take a look at it, it appears to be a man running into the woods, but you see something else after closer inspection. The optical illusion image has gone massively viral on the internet, because people cannot figure out if it’s a man or a dog running towards you.

Many photos and videos in the past went viral on the internet that is so confusing that it hits your brain. There was another pic that surfaced online last year, of two zebras blending into one head. It appears 2021 may have found its first such image. The photo was shared in multiple groups on Facebook and also on Twitter. It was quickly inundated with thousands of comments with users debating what they saw at first glance.

With a wintery forest backdrop, many pointed out that they saw a man heading into the woods. Some even suggested that they were wearing a backpack. When you look closer at the optical illusion once again and notice closely, that’s actually a black poodle dog running towards the camera or screen. Others even thought that they saw a bear. Optical Illusion or Not? Man's Mirror Selfie Video at Illinois Store Goes Viral.

An optical illusion for tonight. First you see a man running into the snow ... and then ... pic.twitter.com/R9Lj1mlR5X — nxthompson (@nxthompson) February 4, 2021

I saw this earlier....so funny...at first I ONLY saw the man running. Then I saw what looked like a bear on his back. Only now am I seeing the poodle...snow poodle. That's a new breed. Snoodle. — Katie Arnold (@raisingrippers) February 4, 2021

I am only seeing a dog 🤔 — Ibtehaj (@Ibtehaj) February 4, 2021

I thought the man running had a picture of a bear on his sweatshirt 🤣 — hille ❄ (@hille422) February 4, 2021

Isn’t it interesting? An optical illusion is an illusion caused by the visual system and characterised by a visual percept that arguably differs from reality. Our brains are programmed quickly to recognise and identify things, whatever it may be, and concludes. This is why, when you first look at the picture, you think of the figure as a man because the brain is tricked while it tries to register the outline of a man.

