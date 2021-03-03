Amazon’s Seasum Women’s High Waist Yoga Pants- a fashion outfit that was recently loved by TikTokers and instantly went viral, since it debuted on the video-sharing app in December, 2020. What makes these comfy leggings stand out is their “butt lift,” effect, which seems to be strong enough for TikTok shoppers to go speechless. If you thought, the trend is not there anymore since, it’s no longer on your feed, think again! The ‘TikTok viral’ leggings have appeared on social media, once again, but have instead become the butt of all jokes, thanks to a tweet.

The leggings are designed with a high waist, honeycomb texture and a scrunch at the seat that helps them accentuate the wearer’s buttocks. They are available in different colour and length combinations, but who would have thought that the TikTok fashion trend would become the butt of all jokes on Twitter. User, @malarkeymastery shared a screenshot of text messages, apparently between an unknown couple, with a photo that initially appears like a sofa’s arm, but with a close look, you will see the shape of buttocks carved in Seasum Women’s leggings. The high-waist yoga pants, which are famous because of its "butt-lift," effect, did the opposite to the wearer in the image, making the buttocks look flat! ‘Meggings’ Or Leggings For Men Are Going Viral, Because Why Not?

The tweet has gone crazy viral. While some were confused about what was exactly in the photo, others hilariously thought it to be an armrest on a couch. After a quick search, another Twitter user commented that the image belonged to a review on those TikTok viral leggings.

Check the Viral Tweet:

Hilarious Responses!

Some Wants to Know What is That

Does the conversation continue because I seriously want to know what that is 🤔 — LIBRA.jpeg (@All_Caps_LIBRA) March 2, 2021

Here's the Review

It's a real flat ass review on those tiktok/amazon leggings pic.twitter.com/GcJWy9L494 — 🐇🐰♡_BbyBunni_♡ (@_BbyBunni_) March 2, 2021

At the risk of sounding dramatic, what would we do without social media? Each day, there are various challenges, funny jokes, memes, and viral videos that instantly go viral, entertaining netizens across the world. TikTok’s viral leggings, is just another addition to Twitter’s meme-world!

