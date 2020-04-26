Adorable Lion Cub's Roar Reminds Netizens of Simba From The Lion King (Watch Video)

Video of lion cub reminds netizens of Simba from The Lion King (Photo Credits: @welcomet0nature Twitter, Still from The Lion King)

An adorable video of a lion cub has gone viral on social media platforms. As the clip is being shared netizens were reminded of Simba from the movie The Lion King. The cute little cub can be seen coming out of a bush and trying to roar, much to the amuse of social media users. Netizens said that the lion looks exactly like Simba. Well, we also agree with it. The video was shared on Twitter with the caption, "This little lion cub in Serengeti National Park." Baboon Takes Away Lion's Cub at Kruger National Park, Viral Video is Reminding Everyone of Lion King!

The video has received over 71,000 views and has more than 8,300 likes on Twitter. Simba is the main character of Disney's The Lion King franchise. The character was introduced in the 1994 film The Lion King, Walt Disney Animation movie. The character also appears in The Lion King II: Simba's Pride and The Lion King 1½ as well as the 2019 remake of the original film. The movies made people fall in love with the lion cub all over again. As soon as the trailer of the movie released, audiences were quite intrigued by the little cub. The little one had become a hit even before the movie released. And now as this video of lion cub went viral, Twitterati was reminded of the cute character once again.

Adorable Little Lion Cub Spotted at Serengeti National Park:

This little lion cub in Serengeti National Park pic.twitter.com/8kXAjsALSw — Welcome To Nature (@welcomet0nature) April 25, 2020

Here' How Twitterati Reacted:

Watch The Lion King Official Trailer Here:

Serengeti National Park located in northern Tanzania is a breeding ground for migratory animals and birds. the Serengeti is believed to have the largest population of lions in Africa. More than 3,000 lions live in this ecosystem. Since 2005, the protected area is considered a Lion Conservation Unit alongside Maasai Mara National Reserve and a lion stronghold in East Africa.