Amul has come up with its latest topical which is based on Lewis Hamilton at the Portuguese Grand Prix. Hamilton registered his 92nd victory and with that he surpassed Formula One (F1) legend Michael Schumacher for winning the most races in the sport. Hamilton, who started at the 97th pole of his career, fought back after losing his lead in the early part of the race at the Algarve International Circuit before putting his Mercedes well clear on front to take his record win. Portuguese Grand Prix 2020: Lewis Hamilton Claims Record-Breaking 92nd Formula One Win in Portugal.

Meanwhile, Amul’s latest topical has Hamilton caricature next to Schumacher’s one as the latter is clicking a selfie and passing on keys to the former. The topical reads, “ Achcha too phi Hamite hai!” and adds, “lap it up!” Lewis Hamilton Breaks Michael Schumacher's All-Time F1 Wins Record After Portuguese Grand Prix Win.

Here’s Amul’s Latest Topical

Hamilton struggled for grip in the early part of the race which led to his team mate Bottas taking the lead with sports of rain on the track. After leading the opening lap, Bottas was passed by the charging McLaren of Carlos Sainz. Bottas took back the lead in lap 6 and Hamilton also passed Sainz a lap later as the rain stopped. Hamilton eventually caught up with Bottas and passed in the 20th lap after which he put daylight between himself and the chasing pack. He was 10 seconds ahead of Bottas while pitting for hard tires with 25 laps to go and eventually eased his way past the chequered flag. (Inputs IANS)

