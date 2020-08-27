“And then, we were three!” Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli announced the pregnancy on social media, and fans are going crazy hearing the good news. Announcing the arrival of their bundle of joy, the Indian cricket caption and his wife, Bollywood actress surely has given great news for all the Virushka followers. As the pic of the adorable couple went viral, netizens began to trend the pair, sharing funny memes and jokes, celebrating the announcement of their first child together. Given the situation we are in at this moment, it is definitely a great and enjoyable moment for all the fans across. From heartfelt messages to congratulatory posts in the form of memes, fans have flooded their Twitter timeline, celebrating the good news of the power couple. Virat Kohli Announces Anushka Sharma Is Pregnant! Take a Look at Some Lovely Pictures of the Romantic Couple!

“And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021,” reads the captions, as the couple shared the news on their respective social media handles. Flaunting her baby bump, Anushka Sharma looked stunning in a black and white polka dot dress as she posed with her cricketer beau. All the Bollywood celebrities and cricketers thronged their posts with congratulatory notes. However, fans have their own unique way to shower their good wishes for the couple—in the form of memes and jokes.

Virushka funny memes and jokes are trending on Twitter. From displaying their happiness and if the baby can be a tough competitor to internet’s favourite, Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s son Taimur, fans are celebrating the good news like never before! Let us check out the best congratulatory posts from social media!

Here's Anushka's Adorable Post With Hubby Virat!

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 ❤️🙏 pic.twitter.com/iWANZ4cPdD — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) August 27, 2020

Netizens Celebrate the Good News

Anushka and Virat announce they are expecting a baby#Virushka shippers rn: pic.twitter.com/GnOPLUptnn — Azeem عظیم (@AwesomeAzeem__) August 27, 2020

Memes and Jokes Take Over the Internet

#Virushka to everyone after announcing about their child pic.twitter.com/pFmkcrdTE0 — Ayush 🇮🇳 (@BakCode) August 27, 2020

Hahahaha

#virushka announced their pregnancy.. Virat after knowing that anushka is pregnant : pic.twitter.com/aoLEYu54rW — Naman (@ama_joking) August 27, 2020

Memers Are the Happiest RN!

Taimur Got A Competitor?

LOL

Rightly Pointed Out!

Virat and Anushka they will become parent in JAN 2021 VIRAT TO YEAR 2020 :#Virushka pic.twitter.com/wlLf4hqcVU — Logical Army 🇮🇳 (@nitin_sta) August 27, 2020

Kohli Fans!

Virat Kohli fans after knowing that anushka is pregnant#virushka pic.twitter.com/1t3eRsiI7F — The Dumb Doctor (@Sir_Chatur) August 27, 2020

Totally!

After Real Long, A Good News

Finally a good news in 2020 #ViratKohli#AnushkaSharma#virushka expecting their first child Le Public -- pic.twitter.com/lC9aJGYEOw — Vanshika Wagh (@vannshikaa) August 27, 2020

Anushka and Virat had tied the knot in December 2017. The couple had always been quite secretive about their life. And when they announce, something as big as this, they totally become a hit on the internet. We wish the lovely pair all the happiness as they welcome a new little member in their family.

