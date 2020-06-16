Archbishop Carlos Castillo in Peru Fills the Church’s Pews and Walls With Portraits of Deceased COVID-19 Victims, Powerful Video Goes Viral

The coronavirus pandemic has gripped nations across the world. While we continue to deal with the number of cases which is increasing rapidly, we also mourn the lives of so many people who became the unfortunate victim of COVID-19 and died. To honour the victims, Archbishop Carlos Castillo in Lima, Peru, filled the church with more than 5,000 portraits of those who died in the pandemic across Peru and South America. The cleric had his church filled with pictures of the COVID-19 victims who died. A video showing the powerful scenario of the archbishop has gone viral on social media, with netizens responding to the clip in solidarity. The pews and walls are filled with portraits, with thousands more that were attached to the base of the columns. Two Louisiana Healthcare Workers Get Married at Church With Photos of Family Members and Friends Pinned to the Pews.

COVID-19 has made nearly 2.16 million its victim across the USA. The virus had reportedly killed 6,400 in Peru, and there have been above 225,000 cases. Broadcasting the service, live, the cleric reportedly criticised the South American country’s health system. He said the healthcare facility was “based on egotism and on business and not on mercy and solidarity with the people,” as quoted by the Guardian. Many have died without receiving help from the health system, while other families have faced financial ruin due to the cost of trying to care for the sick.

The pews and the base of the columns had photos of doctors, police, firemen, street cleaners and an infant. The workers at Cathedral of Lima spent days filling the 84 pews with portraits. The video showcasing the powerful setting will melt your heart.

Watch Video of Archbishop Carlos Castillo

The Archbishop of Lima filled the pews with thousands of portraits of people who have died in the COVID-19 pandemic spreading across Peru. https://t.co/W96sVcUkjP pic.twitter.com/71UFQSC7pz — ABC News (@ABC) June 16, 2020

The cases of coronavirus are increasing rapidly. US remains at the top with the highest number of COVID-19 cases across the country. New cases and hospitalisations in record numbers also swept through more US states including Florida and Texas. Most states are not considering a second shutdown as they face economic downfall.

