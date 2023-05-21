Astrid Wett, XXX OnlyFans star and boxer, is not new to controversial acts. From flashing breasts to punching opponents, this scandalous queen has every trick up her sleeve to remain in the limelight. Her latest act is again screaming for attention, and this time around, Astrid does it by mocking Arsenal FC. Now it is no fresh news that Manchester City clinched Premier League 2022-23 title after the Gunners lost 0-1 to Nottingham Forest. Well, Astrid Wett mocked their loss and the missed opportunity to win Premier League by setting the Arsenal jersey on fire! Yes, Astrid burned down the Gunners shirt while sitting in the boot of a car. This video has gone viral on social media, and you can check it out below.

Watch Video of XXX OnlyFans Star Astrid Wett Setting the Gunners Shirt on Fire!

ARSENAL GONE UP IN FLAMES BABY 😂🔥 pic.twitter.com/FcAnkWJpGR — Astrid (@CFCAstrid_) May 20, 2023

