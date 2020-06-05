Atlas Cycles Shuts Down Last Factory, Netizens Get Nostalgic Remembering Their Childhood Moments Owning Atlas Bicycles (Check Tweets)

Atlas cycles shutdown (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Just a day after marking World Bicycle Day 2020 on June 3, India's famous bicycle manufacturer Atlas Cycles stopped its manufacturing. The company running since 1951 was affected by the current lockdown situation and has decided to stop all its units. After closing down two units back in 2014 and 2018, Atlas on Wednesday announced the closing of their last factory in Uttar Pradesh. For those who owned the bicycle by the company, it is a saddening moment. Some of them have taken to social media to remember the good old days and missing their childhood days of owning one of Atlas bicycles.

Atlas Cycles started in the year 1951 and after a decade it was the largest cycle manufacturing company in the country. They even gave the country its first racing bicycle in 1978. The company even received international accolades like the Gold Mercury International Award from Italy. Well-known economics Nobel laureate Amartya Sen also owned an Atlas bicycle. The company was a pioneer in itself when it came to bicycles. Now that its shut shop, some people have taken to social media to express their disheartenment. COVID-19 Impact: 40% of Travel and Tourism Companies Face Shutdown in 3 to 6 Months, Says BOTT Tracker.

Check Tweets About Atlas Cycle Shutting Down:

Will Miss You Atlas

Atlas finally shut its last active manufacturing facility at Ghaziabad ! We will miss you Atlas.. #AtlasCycle #Atlas pic.twitter.com/QIUZHeJJQW — Anurag Pandey (@anurag_0312) June 5, 2020

Atlas Cycles Gave More Happiness Than Cars

Buying #AtlasCycle gave us more happiness in old days than buying a car these days. Hope most of us will agree @sanket pic.twitter.com/xcRdIAm3LA — Anwar Khan (@anwarjavedkhan) June 5, 2020

Delivering Smiles

From 1951 they r delivering smiles on many people of india but now they shut down their company. ATLAS CYCLE#AtlasCycle #AtlasCycleCompanyClosed Was dream of many people. pic.twitter.com/xGCy4w6S5P — arshraj saluja (@ArshSaluja3) June 4, 2020

Sharing Memories With Atlas

Atlas cycle was my first bicycle that I rode on,learnt to bike, fell so many times ,still have those trophies on my knees , double seated,triple seated ,were the best times ever , so sorry to hear that the brand is closing down, feeling very nostalgic about the same.#AtlasCycle — Sanjay D (@Sanjay0Deva) June 5, 2020

Many People's First Cycle

Sharing Their Ads

#AtlasCycle shuts operations. Every ad of theirs shows women in yesteryears were in reality more progressive than women of today. They worked hard, contributed more but never made a fuss about it. pic.twitter.com/2Pi23CsOaa — Deepika Narayan Bhardwaj (@DeepikaBhardwaj) June 5, 2020

A lot of people have shared their memories with owning an Atlas cycle. While the lockdown has definitely affected businesses across the nation, the company started had making losses in 2014 and its first plant in Malanpur was shut down in December 2014. "We have not been able to sustain and we are not able to gather funds to continue our day-to-day operations. So we put the operations (at Sahibabad) in suspension for a very temporary period," CEO N P Singh Rana said, adding "the coronavirus pandemic was another blow to us".