Former United States President Barack Obama's basketball skills have impressed netizens. In a video going viral on the internet, he is seen draining a three-pointer with much ease. The video is from his recent visit to Michigan where he also spent some time talking to his former VP Joe Biden in a gym. He then passed a ball and quite casually put threw it into the net before walking away. As people around him cheered, he can be heard saying "That's what I do!" walking out of the gym. Obama also shared the video on Twitter with the caption, "Shoot your shot." The video was quick to go viral with people social media users praising Obama. And among the Twitterati to applaud the former US President was NBA player LeBron James. Interesting Facts About The Former US President Barack Obama.

Los Angeles Lakers star replied to Obama's video saying, "Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash!" The video of him draining a corner 3-pointer at a gymnasium has been viewed more than 7.2 million times on Twitter. From Being a Protective Father to a Loving Husband, 5 Reasons Why Barack Obama Has Our Hearts!

Barack Obama Draining a 3-Pointer:

Here's What LeBron James Replied to it:

Now you just showing out now my friend!! That’s what you do huh?? Ok ok I see. All cash! 👌🏾 https://t.co/8pZzXLJIJj — LeBron James (@KingJames) October 31, 2020

Biden and Obama made their first joint appearance on the campaign trail in Flint, to garner votes for the former vice-president ahead of Tuesday's election. Obama’s discussion with James and Maverick Carter in the latest episode of Uninterrupted's 'The Shop' was aired on HBO Max on Friday. They spoke about basketball, the upcoming election, and the history of racism in America among other topics. Meanwhile, the internet can't get over Obama's viral and LeBron James' reply to it.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2020 02:18 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).