Barbie Weds One Direction’s Louis and NOT Ken! Photographer's Wedding Photos amid Lockdown Goes Viral

Barbie wedding photos (Photo Credits: Instagram)

What quarantine making you do? Call it a blessing in disguise, but some people are using the social distancing days at home, rather creatively. While people who are able to work from home continue to make the most of the situation, some people whose job requires them to go out are evidently brushing their creative side. This photographer mom for instance who is known to work as a wedding photographer is utilising the lockdown to create some interesting content using her lenses. With almost all the weddings either getting cancelled or postponed, this photographer mom from Newtownards in Northern Ireland, staged a barbie wedding and the results will make you fall in love! 'If T*ts Could Talk', Poem About Boobs By a UK Woman Goes Viral on Instagram After Being Appreciated by Rupi Kaur!

She staged a Barbie engagement and wedding photoshoot, using her daughter's dolls but it is not your regular, predictable barbie wedding! Her unconventional barbie wedding pictures have gone viral now! While barbie looked pretty as ever in the pictures as barbie, you won't believe who the groom was! No not a Ken doll, but a doll of Louis from One Direction. Yes! Making the storyline super interesting, she said in the post, "After the interest in the engagement shoot of Barbie and Louis, (*It was highlighted to me that Barbie was eloping with a 1Direction doll and not a Ken doll), I have decided to post the pictures of their big day."

She shared the images on Instagram with a caption that read, "Yesterday I had my first photography job in weeks. It was an engagement shoot for a lovely couple called Kenneth and Barbara. I really had fun capturing them in the confines of my back garden and although they were a bit stiff and rigid at the start and didn't really talk much, they took directions well and we got some lovely shots. I am so excited now to capture Ken and Barbie's big wedding day." She further wrote, "Ken and Barbie must have parted ways amicably as Ken was even invited to the wedding, where he brought along his new girlfriend, also called Barbie who controversially wore a white dress. Louis was joined by 1Direction band member Harry as his best man and Barbie had, well, another Barbie as maid of honour. There was a plethora of famous and well-known guests who all had a great day in the glorious Easter weather."

The photos, just like regular wedding pictures included the getting ready shots of Barbie and Louis. Other dolls/toys arrived for the ceremony and Barbie also threw the bouquet! Check out the pictures for yourself:

People actually quite enjoyed the pictures! Someone commented, "This is absolutely amazing. Its evident how much time, effort and perfection went into this photo shoot! Bravo!!" Well, we totally agree with the fans, what say?