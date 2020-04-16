'If T*ts Could Talk', Poem About Boobs By a UK Woman Goes Viral on Instagram After Being Appreciated by Rupi Kaur!

Breasts (Photo Credit: Unsplash) Image Used For Representational Purposes only

Breasts are quite underappreciated by women. Most women are unhappy with either the size, shape, texture or colour of their boobs. Whereas some, just hate the kinds of adjustments one has to make with their boobs, whether it about what clothes to wear or the pesky bras. But this UK woman wrote a poem on "tits" and it is now going viral. The best part about this very relatable poem is that it is full of positivity and it can make any woman proud of her breasts. The East London trainee actress writes about boobs, that is like a version of what our boobs would have said it they could talk at all! 'What Is Your Hand to Boob Ratio?' Trends on Twitter with Netizens Sharing NSFW Photos of Their Breasts.

Holly McComish wrote and performed her poem If Tits Could Talk on Instagram and is now even appreciated by Rupi Kaur. Inspired by women's life, Holly spoke about how important breasts are and how we should cherish them instead of finding flaws in them! She also poetically spreads awareness about breast tumours and how we should keep checking our breasts for lumps to detect breast tumours early on. Rupi Kaur invited her to perform it live to her four million Instagram followers. Check out the poem If Tits Could Talk written by Holly McComish:

"If tits could talk, what would they say?

If boobs could speak for just one day

Stop wearing those bras that are falling to pieces!

Sorry for stretching your best shirts and fleeces

Stop pushing us together, Christ we need air!

Believe us when we say it gets sweaty down there

So when you next go running, or fancy something sporty

Don’t forget your friends down here might need some more supporty

Stop worrying about whether we look round and perky,

All tits sag by the age of 30!

We may sit apart; we may look down

We each have a nose either pink or brown

We’re all slightly different, that’s mother nature’s aim

For how boring it’d be, to all look the same

So stop squashing us down to make us look smaller,

Wear us with pride, stand a little taller

And even if we’re slightly smaller,

this needn’t be an issue

For size does not define a women, nor do pads or tissue

If tits could talk, I’m sure they’d say,

F*CK it’s bloody cold today!

And why does he keep staring?

Is it because of what we’re wearing?

All these eyes are glaring, we really wish they’d stop

For you miss a woman’s face when you’re talking to her top.

If tits could talk, I’m sure they’d say

Love us please in every way!

Buy us bras that fit just right, hold us tightly through the night

When you bleed each month, remember we are sore

Allow us to relax, drop the bras to the floor

And just know it’s okay to wear tops that reveal

Because YOU decide who cops a feel

Know your bust is more than lust, this assumption very wrong

For one day we’ll feed children, to make them big and strong

One last thing we must get off our chest,

To say it now I think its best

Please, you have to check us, don’t make it such a chore

Always feel for lumps and bumps that were not there before.

If tits could talk I’d want them to say Look after us, we’re important."

Holly was beyond happy after Rupi Kaur appreciated her poem and also with the kind of support she received from all the people who loved her work. She took to Instagram to thank everyone for the overwhelming response. She also shared a video of her poem being performed on Rupi Kaur's Open Mic Night. "Thank you so much for everyone’s support!", she said. Watch video:

In the poem, Holly also talks about what our breast would have felt if they could, about the unsolicited stares that they get! She wrote about how it is okay to wear revealing clothes if you want to wear them. It truly is quite an inspiring poem, making us fall in love with our body all over again!