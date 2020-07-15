Bastille Day 2020 was celebrated on July 14, at France, under the shadow of COVID-19. The pandemic did not lower the spirit of citizens, who celebrated the national event virtually. This year, the country also honoured its health workers at the scaled-down event to mark Bastille Day. Authorities reportedly cancelled the traditional military parade, but held a tribute to the frontline workers, tacking the virus and helping people to recover. Again, Paris’ heart, the Eiffel Tower displayed fireworks, stunningly, allowing citizens to view the same from home. The tourist spot was although shut for visitors; the authorities made arrangements for the public to watch the fireworks broadcast on TV and social media. In this article, we bring you the videos showing how the country celebrated Bastille Day 2020 amid the pandemic. Bastille Day 2020 Date And Significance: Know The History And Celebrations Related to the National Day of France.

Honouring Health Workers

This year, in view of the coronavirus pandemic, authorities cancelled the traditional military parade. However, they held a tribute to the health workers in the country fighting with the virus, is in the frontline. The invited audience members reportedly included families of French workers who died of COVID-19. It was the first time officials called off the annual military parade since the end of WWII in 1945. Thousands of soldiers gathered for the ceremony in the Place de la Concorde in Paris beginning their tribute to the health workers and armed forces.

Watch the Video of Bastille Day 2020 Celebration:

Eiffel Tower Fireworks Display

The July 14 fireworks at the Eiffel Tower have been an institution since 1887, when the first fireworks display, signed by Ruggieri, was launched from the second flower of the tower. The event is an opportunity to enjoy one of the world’s most outstanding demonstrations. But the annual celebrations of Bastille Day 2020 was limited. The fireworks display around the tower was broadcast live on French TV channel France 2 for the people to enjoy the demonstrations from home.

Watch Video of Firework Display at Eiffel Tower

Bastille Day celebrations in Paris culminated with a grand fireworks display at the Eiffel Tower. https://t.co/Ci5OhHUfcx pic.twitter.com/6vIVoZPhRG — ABC News (@ABC) July 15, 2020

The Bastille Day 2020 commemorates the storming of the Bastille prison in 1789 by a mob of Parisians during the opening stages of the French Revolution. Meanwhile, the French government has imposed restrictions issuing several guidelines to avoid a possible surge of coronavirus cases in the coming months.

