Bastille Day is an annual event celebrated in France with great enthusiasm and fervour across the country. Bastille Day is a popular name given in English-speaking countries that refers to the National Day of France. This day is celebrated on July 14 each year and celebrations are held throughout France. The world’s oldest and largest military parade takes place on the Champs‑Élysées, beginning at the Arc de Triomphe and ending at Place de la Concorde. Bastille Day 2025 falls on Monday, July 14. Bastille Day Recipes: Try These Lip-Smacking Recipes From French Cuisine To Celebrate the Day.

The Bastille Day marks a dual historical milestone in the history of France, with the first being the French National Day – which is the anniversary of the Storming of the Bastille on July 14, 1789, a major event of the French Revolution and the second one is the Fête de la Fédération that celebrated the unity of the French people on July 14, 1790. In this article, let’s know more about Bastille Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event in France.

Bastille Day 2025 Date

Bastille Day 2025 falls on Monday, July 14.

Bastille Day Significance

Bastille Day holds great significance for people of France as it commemorates national unity with a massive celebration at the Champ de Mars. This annual event symbolises the end of absolute monarchy and the birth of the French Republic, rooted in the ideals of liberty, equality, and fraternity.

On the night of July 13, fire stations across France, especially in Paris, host vibrant community dances with music, drinks and performances. On this day, thousands of soldiers, tanks, helicopters, and a flyover by the Patrouille de France, which releases trails of red, white, and blue smoke—the colours of the French flag.

