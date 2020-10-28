Bill Gates, one of the most successful people in the world today celebrates his 65th birthday today. William Henry Gates III was born on October 28, 1955 in Seattle, Washington. A bright student he wrote his software program at the age of 13. From taking an interest in programming to co-founding Microsoft, a tech company in 1975, Bill Gates grew into one of the best-know entrepreneurs in the world today. Along with that he is also a great philanthropist known for his work for "The Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation." On his birthday today, we bring you some of his popular quotes and sayings which show his outlook towards life and success. You can use these motivational and success quotes to share as birthday wishes for the man. Bill Gates Says 'Black Lives Matter' Over Killings of George Floyd And Other African-Americans, Vows to Create More Equal Future.

Gates' along with playing an important part in developing Microsoft, has also worked on other social issues. He has donated most of his wealth in many social causes that support health, social and education developments. He has also made efforts to eradicate polio and aid to fight diseases like AIDS, tuberculosis and Malaria. He also worked in solving sanitation problems globally. This year, he even stepped from Microsoft board of directors to concentrate on his philanthropic causes. He is sure an inspirational figure to many. And to honour him, we bring some of his excellent words for you which show his attitude towards being successful in life.

Bill Gates quotes

Quote Reads: “Don’t Compare Yourself With Anyone in This World, if You Do So, You Are Insulting Yourself.” Bill Gates

Bill Gates quote

Quote Reads: “I Choose a Lazy Person To Do a Hard Job. Because a Lazy Person Will Find an Easy Way to Do It.” Bill Gates

Bill Gates quote

Quote Reads: “Success Is a Lousy Teacher. It Seduces Smart People Into Thinking They Can’t Lose.” Bill Gates

Bill Gates sayings

Quote Reads: “If You Are Born Poor It’s Not Your Mistake, but if You Die Poor It’s Your Mistake.” Bill Gates

Bill Gates saying

Quote Reads: “We Make the Future Sustainable When We Invest in the Poor, Not When We Insist on Their Suffering.” Bill Gates

Quote Reads: “Life is Not Fair, Get Used to It” Bill Gates

All of his quotes show his approach towards success and how he looks at achievements. We wish this great personality, Happy Birthday!

