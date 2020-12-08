Remember BINOD? Yes, the man who commented his own name in one of the most unrelated videos and was featured in a 'Slay Point' video that trolled illogical comments. Well, we did enjoy the wave of BINOD memes and jokes that flooded the internet, but turns out it became the most tweeted meme on Twitter, according to Twitter's year-end analysis! Twitter tagged SlayPoint, the youtube channel who kicked off the trend not knowing it would snowball into a rage online, to let them know that BINOD became the most tweeted meme on social media. "Hey @SlayyPoint, how's #Binod? Would you please let him know just how much he memes to folks on Twitter? #ThisHappened, #Binod became the most Tweeted meme on Twitter in India this year", tweeted out Twitter. Binod Funny Memes and Jokes: More Hilarious Posts from the Meme Trend That Has Been Flooding Social Media After Slayy Point's Rant Video On YouTube Comments Went Viral.
It all started when two YouTubers, Gautami and Abhyudaya who go by the name ‘Slayy Point’ about stupid comments under various videos went viral. However, one of the types of comments they took a dig at was of a person who simply wrote his own name under the most irrelevant video. A user named called Binod Tharu who just commented ‘Binod’ in the comments section and social media became a meme in no time. But for real, what does it take to write such stupid YouTube comments? One can only wonder why would people write some of the most insane things under the most unrelated videos. Meanwhile, here's Twitter's tweet:
#binod talking about @SlayyPoint : pic.twitter.com/P0b0XMJWch
— Marwadi Memer (@Memecreato) August 6, 2020
Here's What Tinder Tweeted:
Update - Binod just matched with Binodini https://t.co/QmV4IHwgCY
— Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2020
OMG
Click for full image pic.twitter.com/7oiOcfXNhs
— Rahul Pandey (@rahulpandey89) August 7, 2020
Now We Know
Everyone thinking who the hell #binod is?? pic.twitter.com/NKiwNGPfoM
— Shreya💗💗 (@Shreya_Singh5) August 7, 2020
LMAO
#binod talking about @SlayyPoint : pic.twitter.com/P0b0XMJWch
— Marwadi Memer (@Memecreato) August 6, 2020
Amazon Introduces The New Binod in Town:
everyone is binod, everything is binod pic.twitter.com/7yyVHK8CEJ
— amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 7, 2020
Swiggy became best friends with Binod in the meanwhile and is even wishing them birthday before anyone else.
Meet Swiggy's Best Friend:
We think Binod will be the first person to call and wish us at 12 tonight.
— Swiggy (@swiggy_in) August 7, 2020
People Who Have No Idea
everyone on social media right now : #binod #binod #binod
meanwhile me : pic.twitter.com/aWj3VMUZfk
— berjeesaaaa (@berjeesa13) August 8, 2020
Wait, What?!
#Paytm has changed its #Twitter account name to "Binod", a popular meme, on a request from a twitter user... #BinodMemes@Paytm pic.twitter.com/Sn1uhbipDm
— Tanmoy Dey (@TanmoyDeyOffice) August 8, 2020
ROFL
#binod seeing the memes on him be like -#binodmemes pic.twitter.com/VUrvSjRb8R
— Mr. Nivatia (@ANivatia) August 8, 2020
CID Memes
he - Tell me those 3 magical words.
Me - बि नो द 😂😂😂
#binodmemes #binod @P_K1351 pic.twitter.com/5s4naow7Io
— Being fantum (@FantumBeing) August 8, 2020
Watch Video of Slayy Point on Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD):
LOL, aren't these hilarious? Well, we will not forget BINOD in a long, long time. Twitter's year-end analytics are fun! Who knew BINOD would take away the cake when the whole CarryMinati vs TikTokers meme trend went viral too this year.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).