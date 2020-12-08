Remember BINOD? Yes, the man who commented his own name in one of the most unrelated videos and was featured in a 'Slay Point' video that trolled illogical comments. Well, we did enjoy the wave of BINOD memes and jokes that flooded the internet, but turns out it became the most tweeted meme on Twitter, according to Twitter's year-end analysis! Twitter tagged SlayPoint, the youtube channel who kicked off the trend not knowing it would snowball into a rage online, to let them know that BINOD became the most tweeted meme on social media. "Hey @SlayyPoint, how's #Binod? Would you please let him know just how much he memes to folks on Twitter? #ThisHappened, #Binod became the most Tweeted meme on Twitter in India this year", tweeted out Twitter. Binod Funny Memes and Jokes: More Hilarious Posts from the Meme Trend That Has Been Flooding Social Media After Slayy Point's Rant Video On YouTube Comments Went Viral.

It all started when two YouTubers, Gautami and Abhyudaya who go by the name ‘Slayy Point’ about stupid comments under various videos went viral. However, one of the types of comments they took a dig at was of a person who simply wrote his own name under the most irrelevant video. A user named called Binod Tharu who just commented ‘Binod’ in the comments section and social media became a meme in no time. But for real, what does it take to write such stupid YouTube comments? One can only wonder why would people write some of the most insane things under the most unrelated videos. Meanwhile, here's Twitter's tweet:

Here's What Tinder Tweeted:

Update - Binod just matched with Binodini https://t.co/QmV4IHwgCY — Tinder India (@Tinder_India) August 7, 2020

OMG

Now We Know

LMAO

Amazon Introduces The New Binod in Town:

everyone is binod, everything is binod pic.twitter.com/7yyVHK8CEJ — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) August 7, 2020

Swiggy became best friends with Binod in the meanwhile and is even wishing them birthday before anyone else.

Meet Swiggy's Best Friend:

We think Binod will be the first person to call and wish us at 12 tonight. — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) August 7, 2020

People Who Have No Idea

Wait, What?!

ROFL

CID Memes

Watch Video of Slayy Point on Why Indian Comments Section is Garbage (BINOD):

LOL, aren't these hilarious? Well, we will not forget BINOD in a long, long time. Twitter's year-end analytics are fun! Who knew BINOD would take away the cake when the whole CarryMinati vs TikTokers meme trend went viral too this year.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 08, 2020 12:34 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).