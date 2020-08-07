If you have been actively following Indian YouTubers, you will come across a lot of comments lately that say "Binod." And it has grown into a spamming trend on social media now. So much so that Binod is now trending on Twitter with funny memes and jokes. Some people are still figuring out who is Binod while others have just joined along with the trend and enjoying making memes. Well, we have so many set meme templates that every new trend can fit into them to make new jokes. But who exactly is Binod and what's with the spamming? We tell you more about this latest viral trend.
It started with a YouTube channel Slayypoint that made a video on the Indian comments section. While calling out to some random comments that people make on YouTube videos they showed a comment of a guy named Binod who had commented his own name. And that comment of Binod's name had got seven likes. That one reference has blew up so much that now netizens have started spamming videos of creators with Binod. It is seen even during a live stream by any YouTuber. So who exactly is Binod? A guy who commented his own name on a YouTube video and now a new technique of spamming people's comments section. With the trend growing so much, it has become a target of several funny memes and jokes. CarryMinati's New YouTube Video 'The Art of Bad Words' Gives Rise to Funny Memes and Jokes Online Using Latest Meme Templates.
The memes and jokes continue to bring Binod among the top trends of Twitter. A seemingly random comment has blown up into making memes and jokes today. Well, one can never guess what goes viral over the internet, can they? Now, Binod is famous!
