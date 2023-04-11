Mumbai, April 11: Anthony Loffredo has gone above and beyond when it comes to altering his body. His ears, nostrils, and upper lips were removed, among other physical modifications he went through under anaesthesia. Loffredo has also asserted that he has repeatedly changed the colour of his eyeballs, as well as sharpened and painted his teeth purple to resemble a ‘black alien’.

The public has reacted differently to his unusual appearance, though. While his mother has welcomed him, the average individuals frequently feels repulsed by or terrified of his appearance. 'Black Alien' Tattoo Addict Who Removed His Ears, Nostrils & Few Fingers Claims He Gets Rejected By Restaurants Due To Extreme Look (See Pics).

In an interview earlier this year, Anthony, who also goes by the online handle ‘Black Alien’, confessed that his look frequently shocks people and that he has encountered difficulties as a result, particularly when going to restaurants.

He explained that if he want to eat at a restaurant, the servers will occasionally tell him that he can't eat on the terrace. The latter said that even though he is aware that not everyone agreed with his decisions, he is adamant about staying loyal to who he is and what he wants his body to be.

There are those that are open-minded, Anthony continued, and that is just the way it is. All of humanity will experience things in that way. I can't force everyone to be receptive to everything, so that's the balance. Creepy Aliens Emerging From Sea? South African Man Shares Viral Pic of Haunting Dead Aloe Vera Plants, Leaves Beachgoers Panicked.

Loffredo has spent a substantial sum of money on his severe body changes. In a 2021 interview with podcaster Kyle Anderson, Loffredo disclosed that he underwent more than $30,000 (about Rs. 24 lakh) in plastic surgery to get his distinctive appearance. Moreover, according to Lofferdo, his ‘Black Alien Project Evolution’ is barely 46 per cent complete.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 11, 2023 01:42 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).