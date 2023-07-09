Rio De Janeiro, July 9: In a spine-chilling incident, a minor was drugged, put in a suitcase and dragged by a kidnapper to his apartment to be used as a 'sex slave' in Luziania, Brazil. The terrifying video of the kidnapping has surfaced online. In the video, the accused could be seen dragging the suitcase containing the 12-year-old victim down a street and up two flights of stairs to his flat.

According to the reports, Daniel Moraes Bittar, aged 42, was arrested last month in connection with a deeply disturbing incident. According to authorities, Bittar, along with his girlfriend Gesielly Souza Vieira, aged 22, forcefully placed a 12-year-old girl into a vehicle. They reportedly used a cloth soaked in chloroform to drug the girl by covering her face. As per the Daily Mail report, the girl’s legs were cuffed, and Bittar is accused of threatening her with a knife in the June 28 incident. The accused then forced the girl into the suitcase, zipped it up and put it in the trunk. Online Sex Abuse Case: UK School Teacher Pleads Guilty to Paying and Instructing India Teenagers to Send Him Indecent Pictures of Children.

According to authorities, it has been alleged that Bittar disposed of the girl's phone in a wooded area near Luziania. They further stated that Bittar confessed to having "pedophilic inclinations." Disturbing footage depicts Bittar visibly struggling as he attempts to transport the suitcase along a sidewalk and up two flights of stairs to his room. According to the police, the accused couple tailed the girl and scanned the school three days in advance before pulling off the kidnapping.

The authorities found electric shock devices, cameras, sex toys, and pornographic material inside the accused's apartment, where he had kept the girl. She was covered with bruises, was cuffed to the bed, and had been sexually assaulted, the police said. US Shocker: First-Graders Force 6-Year-Old Classmate To 'Perform Sex Act' During Classroom in Texas, Record Act on iPad; Investigation Underway.

The police said the accused couple face charges of aggravated unlawful restraint, sexual abuse of a minor, and torture and could potentially receive a maximum prison sentence of 30 years. Bittar held a position in the IT department of a bank while also dedicating his time as a volunteer at children's hospitals. He is a parent to a daughter, and his girlfriend, who portrays herself as a Christian on social media, has two children.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 09, 2023 04:05 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).