BTS, also known as the Bangtan Boys is the most in vogue K-Pop Boy Band in today's times. BTS also means 'Bangtan Sonyeondan' which also means 'Bulletproof Boy Scouts' in Korean. The name now also means 'Beyond the Scene.' Well, while they've been around since 2013, their popularity soared to the skies in recent times. After releasing Korean music in 2013 and 2014, BTS launched into global music by 2017 and reportedly broke many sales records. The group has defied all odds and proved that hard work indeed gets you places and in their case- gives you global recognition and fame. BTS Band Member Jimin Breaks Down COVID-19 Rules For Kids, WHO Boss Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Approves (Watch Video).

Members

The celebrated group consists of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook and the seven are considered no less than legends in today's times, especially after their fame soared post their last release Dynamite. The K-Pop stars today, boast of sold-out concerts and chart-topping numbers and even record-breaking sales in the music industry, a feat only legendary musicians have been able to achieve. K-Pop Stars BTS Thank Their Global Fans Through Their Virtual Gig 'MAP OF THE SOUL ON:E'.

BTS Band (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Musical Influence

BTS as a band, is well known for their relatable lyrics, that are a lot about youth today, individualism, loving oneself and also some of them include an emphasis on mental health. In fact, they are even considered role models in today's times by many of their fans. 2020 Billboard Music Awards Winners List: BTS, Kanye West, Jonas Brothers, Cardi B And Others Win Big At The BBMAs.

View this post on Instagram #BTS #방탄소년단 #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 Concept Photo version 3 A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on Feb 11, 2020 at 7:00am PST

BTS Net Worth (Approx)

BTS launched with No More Dream in 2013 with Big Hit Entertaiment, and the latter is now valued at $4 billion, as per reports in cosmopolitan. The report also states that the boys themselves are worth multi-millionaires and also share-holders in Big Hit.

View this post on Instagram #BTS #방탄소년단 #MAP_OF_THE_SOUL_7 Concept Photo version 2 A post shared by BTS official (@bts.bighitofficial) on Feb 10, 2020 at 7:00am PST

BTS Fans A.R.M.Y

BTS fans are adorably referred to as the A.R.M.Y. which stands for Adorable Representative MC for Youth.

Facts About BTS

Big Hit Entertainment held auditions to recruit singers for the boy band in 2010. It finally formed in 2013.

BTS was the most re-tweeted artist in March 2016, the group was also the first K-Pop group to get their own Twitter emojis.

The band has been endorsing Puma ever since 2015.

On his 25th birthday, band member Suga donated $19,000 worth of beef to feed orphans.

The band has a spot on 2018 Time Magazine’s list of 25 Most Influential People.

Fans donated $1,000,000 and the amount was collected in less than two days for UNICEF’s campaign to feed malnourished children, when BTS paired up with UNICEF.

They have won the Top Social Artist Award for the fourth time in a row at 2020 Billboard Music Awards. They are the only other music entity to break Justin Bieber's 6-year record streak. Woah! Whatever we write for this most popular K-Pop boy band in the world will be less as they'll continue to flourish and succeed!

