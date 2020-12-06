The Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2020 is ongoing, and it is wild more than EVER! Asia’s largest music award show and one of the biggest international music events of the year, is live now and already a few awards are declared. The Bangtan Boys (BTS) has won the ‘Best Dance Performance Male Group’ award for their hit song, Dynamite. K-Pop singer, Hwasa won the Best Dance Performance Solo Award. Your favourite Korean musicians are to take up the stage to unveil their best performance for the night! Since the event is virtual, MAMA Awards 2020 is live streamed online at the Mnet K-Pop YouTube channel. How to watch the biggest K-Pop event from home? In this article, we bring you all the details from the ongoing music event.

The MAMA 2020 Awards is on December 6, and it kick-started at 2:30 pm IST. Top artists from the K-Pop industry are present at the event. They will perform, and some of them will take home major category awards. BTS has already won the MAMA 2020 Best Dance Performance Male Group Award for their song, Dynamite. The K-Pop boy band is on fire, as they are grabbing many recognitions, including winning 7 Major Awards at the recently held MMA 2020.

BTS Wins MAMA Best Dance Performance Male Group

Hwasa Wins MAMA Best Dance Performance Solo Award

Under the theme of ‘New-topia,’ the MAMA show do not have a live audience like in the past because of COVID-19 pandemic, but is set for fans across the world to watch the streaming for free online. Fans look forward to BoA, BTS, Taemin, GOT7, MAMAMOO, Monsta X, Oh My Girl, Seventeen, TWICE, Jessi, NCT, Stray Kids, ATEEZ, (G)I-DLE, The Boyz, IZ*ONE, Tomorrow X Together, Cravity, TREASURE, ENHYPEN, as well as the J-pop boy band JO1. In addition, the official Twitter handle of MAMA Awards is giving live updates from the show. You can click HERE to stay updated. Meanwhile, the Mnet YouTube channel is hosting live streaming.

Watch Live Streaming of MAMA Awards 2020:

The K-Pop stars have arrived at the show, and all of them are looking gorgeous. Boys are in suits, while girls are raising the temperature with their beautiful long gowns. So, all the K-Pop fans, enjoy some first-class performances as well as collaboration stages and stay excited to who takes home the most awards. Will it be BTS? Or GOT7? Or Oh My Girl group? Keep up your speculations!

