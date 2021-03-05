The Bangtan Boys, aka BTS, has more to give than only receiving significant honourable recognitions for the past few months. The K-Pop boy band who just made history after being named IFPI Global Recording Artist of the Year, 2020, the singers have now renewed its commitment together with Big Hit Entertainment towards UNICEF, to help end violence and neglect and promote children and young people’s self-esteem and well-being. The BTS members, minus Suga, who recently underwent shoulder surgery, released a video announcing the campaign's commencement, where they expressed their appreciation to be part of the project and how it has reminded them to love themselves. In addition, as part of the renewed campaign, BTS and Big Hit will be donating USD 1 million to UNICEF.

BTS has partnered with UNICEF since 2017. The LOVE MYSELF campaign has raised the US $2.98 million globally for UNICEF’s work to end violence against children and young people. It has also helped adolescents all over the world to open up and talk about their experiences. As UNICEF supporters, BTS has also released an exclusive music video to support the campaign and encourage love and kindness online and in real life.

Here's UNICEF's Tweet:

💜💙@BTS_twt's messages of solidarity have given hope to children and young people around the world during COVID-19. Today, we are proud to announce that we are renewing our joint commitment to creating a kinder, safer and more connected world. Are you with us?#BTSLoveMyself — UNICEF (@UNICEF) March 4, 2021

BTS LOVE MYSELF Campaign Continues

방탄소년단과 함께하는 LOVE MYSELF 캠페인은 계속됩니다. 캠페인에 대한 멤버들의 소회를 아래의 링크에서 확인하세요! BTS LOVE MYSELF Campaign continues! Check out the special announcement from BTS members! ▶ https://t.co/FevjxdNFsU#BTSLoveMyself #ENDviolence #LoveMyself — LOVE MYSELF (@bts_love_myself) March 4, 2021

Recently, South Korean actor Kim Ji Soo faced twin charges of sexual assault and school violence, which shed light on the urgent need to end bullying. BTS’ LOVE MYSELF Campaign is a reminder to everyone why it is important to be kind towards each other, instead of spreading hate. “We are extremely moved and thankful that our LOVE MYSELF campaign, which began with small steps, is now being elevated to an even bigger partnership. We also strived to “LOVE MYSELF” ourselves, and I think we as a team and as individuals grew as well,” RM was quoted saying.

Watch Video of BTS:

As part of the campaign, BTS and Big Hit organised booths at their concert venues worldwide, providing information on how individuals should protect themselves and each other from violence and bullying. With the UNICEF campaign renewal, BTS send a virtual message pledging to continue with its ambition of togetherness and love, especially during this time of self-isolation.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 05, 2021 01:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).