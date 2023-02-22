Maybe the Royal British family ARE just like us! And this time, there's proof all over the internet. While appearing in public, members of the British Royal families are required to adhere to stringent procedures. Regardless of the name of their partnership, they are frequently perceived as being quite formal with one another. In fact, it is uncommon to observe royal spouses acting affectionately or lighthearted with one another in public. But it was a breeze of fresh air when the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, may have been seen slapping her husband, Prince William's butt in a viral video! BAFTA Awards 2023: Prince William and Kate Middleton Bring Royal Glamour to the Red Carpet!

The BAFTA red carpet is where the saucy incident happened. When the Duchess unintentionally whacked her husband on the butt while Kate and Prince William were strolling on the carpet. Despite their aristocratic behaviour, the duo came out as silly, like two young lovers. The couple can be seen in the video strutting down the red carpet to the cheers and yells of the assembled crowd. William looked sharp in a black suit, while Kate wore a white one-shoulder gown.

Watch Video: Princess of Wales, Catherine Pats Husband Prince William's Butt!

The footage of Kate's "cute performance" was shared on Vogue magazine's official Instagram account. The caption said, "Princess Kate gave Prince William a love tap as they arrived to the 2023 #BAFTAs, proving that royals really are just like us— a regular husband and wife that sometimes like to cop a feel.”

The princess donned the same flowing Alexander McQueen dress she wore to the 2019 event, but this time she added a beautiful sash that flowed over her left shoulder. She completed the look with a pair of black opera gloves in the same material as William's opulent velvet suit jacket.

Kate carried a rectangular black purse and added a pair of elaborate gold floral earrings to complete her ensemble. To highlight her statement jewellery, she wore her hair straight with a centre split and tucked it behind her ears.

