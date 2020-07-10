Butta Bomma is an amazing Telugu song that one can't stop dancing to while half of us don't even understand the lyrics. We cannot deny that the tunes of the song are catchy and make you want to dance along. The same thing happened with this little one who couldn't stop dancing to the beats of the song butta bomma and now it is going viral on social media. A video of a little girl jumping at the tunes of this popular Telugu number is going viral on Twitter and soon followed by funny memes and jokes. The video was shared with the caption that read, "This is the impact of #ButtaBomma song!! Our Aadya just got awe stuck to the TV when we played the song and she can’t control herself if we play #RamulooRamulaa" Watch the video:

Hahaha !! The way she is holding the tv board ✨✨✨✨ #ButtaBomma https://t.co/DY8zpU1ZmV — thaman S (@MusicThaman) July 10, 2020

Netizens are coming up with best memes and jokes, especially the North Indians who say they didn't understand any of the lyrics but did enjoy the song way too much. Some of the memes include GIF, Munna Bhai MBBS references and of Hera Pheri references. Fans and memers came together and made all kinds of jokes while praising the amazing song. The song is from a movie called Ala Vaikunthapurramloo and is choreographed by Jani Master. Check out funny Butta Bomma memes and jokes:

LOL

ROFL

North Indians after listening Allu Arjun's #ButtaBomma song pic.twitter.com/X3DAM6dJz3 — Sociopath Memer (@sociopath_ladka) July 10, 2020

LMAO

Same

Another Little Fan

As soon as my little angel hear #ButtaBomma song she began to dance @alluarjun pic.twitter.com/6x1EwRZDe2 — Amit (@Amit23294) July 10, 2020

Agree

#ButtaBomma When u r a north indian and don't understand the song.. Then the lyrics writer be like .. pic.twitter.com/y8HgsVng7u — Disha Gupta (@indianonline34) July 10, 2020

The movie features Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, while Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma, Rajendra Prasad, Sunil, Sachin Khedekar, and Harsha Vardhan play pivotal roles.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 10, 2020 06:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).