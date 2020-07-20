The song “Butta Bomma” from the Telugu film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde, became instant hit as soon as it was released online. From celebs to commoners, one just couldn’t stop themselves from grooving to his sensational Telugu song. David Warner and his wife Candice, Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie were also seen dancing to “Butta Bomma”. In fact, even Allu Arjun’s daughter Arha had done an amazing lip-sync of this song. Now after these celebs, it is the IndiGo airline crew who couldn’t stop themselves from grooving to “Butta Bomma”. Allu Arjun’s Baby Girl Arha Lip-Syncs Butta Bomma Song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and She Is Irresistibly Cute!

The video of the IndiGo airline crew dancing to the song “Butta Bomma” has been shared by the Twitter user named @SKNonline. The crew performed wearing face masks and gloves and indeed made the netizens smile with this lovely act. The crew reportedly danced to this track at the Bhubaneshwar airport. We must say, it is indeed a delight to watch such an amazing act amid the coronavirus pandemic. Each and every airline is ensuring that the travellers reach their destination safely, and this performance was a total surprise!. Allu Arjun-Pooja Hegde's 'Butta Bomma' Becomes Most Viewed Song In Telugu Film Industry!

IndiGo Airline Crew Grooving To Butta Bomma

Skn bro..its bhubaneshwar airport..sorry for intial information.. @MusicThaman thaman bhayya its bhubaneshwar airport..mana staff confuse ayyaru..north lo reach indi idi..😍😍..plz correct the airport name to bhubaneshwar — Chaithu_ (@6eChaithu) July 20, 2020

The Original Track

“Butta Bomma” is one of the most viewed Tollywood songs on YouTube. From acing the hook steps to lip-syncing, audiences are going gaga over this song.

