Ekta Kapoor’s Son Ravie Dances on Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde’s Hit Song ‘Butta Bomma’ (Watch Video)

Ekta Kapoor, Ravie Kapoor, Allu Arjun, Pooja Hegde (Photo Credits: Insatagram, YouTube)

South film, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo starring Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde in leads was one of the biggest hits of 2020. It minted quite a lot at the ticket window and many songs from the movie also became chartbusters in no time. Out of the numerous melodies, 'Butta Bomma' created quite a stir and many celebs as well fans were seen grooving to the same. Even cricketer David Warner danced with his wife on his fun song. And now we have the cutest addition to the lot, as telly queen, Ekta Kapoor's little son, Ravie Kapoor was seen flaunting his dance skills on the superhit Telugu song. David Warner and Wife Candice Dance on Allu Arjun's Telugu Song 'Butta Bomma' (Watch Video).

Mommy Ekta took to her social media and teased fans with glimpses of Ravie enjoying 'Butta Bomma' song. In the post, she shared that his kid also likes Jacqueline Fernandez's 'Genda Phool' song. “Fav song of my fav boy!) also #gendaphool ! How music has no language!!!," Ekta post's caption read. In the video, we can see the baby flashing cute expressions while listening to the song's music. Allu Arjun’s Baby Girl Arha Lip-Syncs Butta Bomma Song from Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo and She Is Irresistibly Cute! (Watch Video).

Check Out Ravie Kapoor Dancing To Allu Arjun's 'Butta Bomma' Below:

Sung by Armaan Malik, the song has been loved by many. Also, Ala Vaikunthapurramloo actress Pooja Hegde commented on Ekta's adorable video and wrote, "Awweeeelllyy...SO glad he’s enjoying the song...his joy is bringing me so much joy. Much love to the little munchkin.' Stay tuned!