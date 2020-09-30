Gone are the days when suhaag raat aka first night after the wedding was all about garam doodh (hot milk) and sex. The post-coronavirus era has brought upon us the newest form of suhaag raat filled with masks, sanitisers and yes work from as well. Hunny Sharma on YouTube has perfectly described what do suhaag raats look like amid the coronavirus pandemic and it will make you laugh and cry at the same time. This funny video shows how desi weddings take place with the scare of coronavirus infection lingering all around every time.

Right from having grih pravesh aka house-entering ceremony of the bride in PPE kit to compulsively sanitising hands, the video encapsulates ways weddings have changed to become safer amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The video starts with Hunny Sharma buying condoms for his Suhaag Raat that has been postponed because of coronavirus pandemic and later goes ahead to show how does a couple have sex amid the fear of COVID-19. They have kadhas (immuno boosting decoction)and also get work-from-home video conferencing calls just when they are about to have sex. We won't give you any more spoilers, check out the hilarious video for yourself:

Isn't it hilarious, the comment section is filled with mixed reactions. While some are calling it cringe, some cannot stop laughing at the hilarious content. "That moment when his mom come", wrote one of the commenter under the video. "Legends are watching this during there online classes", writes yet another follower who seems to have bunked classes to watch this funny video. Yet another fan wrote, "When is coming second part". Looks like there may soon be a part two? What say? Are you looking forward to a sequel to this video? Tell us!

