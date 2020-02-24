Californian Couple Who Went Missing After Valentine’s Day Hike Found Alive, Watch Rescue Video

Californian Couple Carol Kiparsky and Ian Irwin (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ YouTube)

A Californian couple, identified as 77-year-old Carol Kiparsky and 72-year-old Ian Irwin went missing during Valentine’s Day hike in the woods. They were nowhere to be found. Sheriff’s officials and a volunteer team continued their search for more than a week until they finally found them alive. The rescue mission was captured in a video and has been uploaded on social media. Officers who had given up all hopes call it a miracle and says they are lucky to be alive. The elderly couple was first reported missing on February 14 after they failed to check out of their Airbnb room on time. Grandma Dangles 7-YO Grandson From 50-Feet-High Balcony by Rope to Rescue Her Trapped Cat.

Kiparsky and Irwin were unprepared for a long hike in the cold weather. They were last seen at their Airbnb vacation cottage near Inverness, a city in Scotland. The pair did not check out the next day, as planned and even failed to show up for an appointment. Housekeepers who went to the cottage to clean up, found Kiparsky and Irwin’s phones and wallets. Their vehicles were parked outside too. In this case, no foul was suspected. Media reports note that with the help of drones, dive teams and boats, the Marin County Sheriff’s officials were looking for the couple around Inverness for several days. Man Saves Neighbour's Pet Dog After Its Leash Gets Caught in Elevator Doors.

After reportedly receiving four independent alerts from cadaver dogs around Shell Beach which were located about two miles from the cottage, they shifted the operation to a “recovery mission.”

Watch Video:

According to reports, the couple survived by drinking water from a puddle. Irwin is a leading Parkinson’s disease researcher, and Kiparsky is a prominent linguist and author several books on language including 1975 release, The Gooficon: A Repair Manual for English. They were given immediate medical attention after the rescue.