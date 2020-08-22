The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 is here. Started from today, August 22, the festival of Ganeshotsav will continue till September 2. There are many rituals and traditions associated with Ganesh Chaturthi, one of which is that devotees should not see the Moon during the festival. Sighting the Moon during Ganesh Chaturthi is considered to be a bad omen. But did you know, in Mithila, Bihar, Chandra Dev (the Moon) is worshipped during Ganesh Chaturthi? Yes, the ritual here is entirely the opposite, and the observation is known as Chaurchan. It is a significant festival among the Biharis. In this article, we bring you Chaurchan 2020 wishes and images that show how Twitterati is celebrating the Bihari festival Chaurchan Parv and Ganesh Chaturthi with greetings, messages and photos. Ganesh Chaturthi Shubhechha 2020 Messages in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Instagram Stories and SMS to Send on the Festival.

Chaurchan 2020 is on August 22. During the festival, devotees keep themselves engaged in worshipping the Moon. They fast the whole day, and in the evening, they place banana leaves at the verandas or any open area in their house and place variety of sweet dishes, such as kheer, gujiya and fruits on it. Devotees then worship the Moon and celebrate the festival of Chaurchan. People have flooded their Twitter timeline with Chaurchan Parv 2020 wishes, images and messages that show how they are celebrating the festival during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Check Tweets:

Chaurchan 2020

मिथिलाक पर्व चौरचन (चौठचंद्र) पावनिके हार्दिक शुभकामना ! Greetings & best wishes to the People Of Mithila on the auspicious festival of Chaurchan (Chauth Chandra), which is devoted to moon worship.Stay Safe and Spread Love ❣️ #mithila #chaurchan #mithilaculture #maithili pic.twitter.com/jG7Qo2NmPP — Himanshu Dutta (@theHD81) August 21, 2020

This is How Chaurchan is Celebrated

Chaurchan - Celebrating the Moon. Dahi in new earthen pots, cookies including Pedakia, poori and fruits in bamboo dalia. pic.twitter.com/TibXH3BJaU — Arzoo Gupta 👀 (@ArzooGupta07) August 22, 2020

Chaurchan 2020, Worshipping the Moon

Happy Chaurchan/ Representational Image of Moon (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Chaurchan 2020

We hope that you are enjoying the festival of Chaurchan and Ganesh Chaturthi and thank God for all His blessings. It is the time of major festival celebrations, and we only hope more pics and videos to make rounds on the internet, keeping the joy alive.

