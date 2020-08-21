An auspicious and one of the most-awaited festivals, Ganeshotsav is almost here. The 10-day festival begins with Ganesh Chaturthi on August 22 and will go on till September 1, Anant Chaturdashi. People are ready to welcome Lord Ganesha into their homes and perform worship of their favourite God. But there are certain traditions, rituals and beliefs that also have to be followed while celebrating the festival. One of the beliefs regarding Ganesh Chaturthi is that one should avoid looking at the moon. Sighting the moon on this day is said to bring bad luck and wrong accusations on a person. In this article, we tell you why one must not look at the moon and also give you timings when you should avoid watching at the sky tomorrow. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Wishes and HD Images in Marathi: WhatsApp Stickers, Lord Ganpati GIFs, Facebook Photos, Greetings and Messages of Ganesh Chaturthichya Hardik Shubhechha.

Why One Should Not Look at The Moon on Ganesh Chaturthi?

There is a mythological story behind the belief of not watching moon on Ganesh Chaturthi day. As per the legend, Chandra Dev or the Moon God was too proud of his nice and bright looks. One day, when Lord Ganesha was walking by, Chandra Dev made fun of his body. He laughed at his elephant head and his big, round tummy. This infuriated Lord Ganesha, who cursed him. Lord Ganesha is said to have given a curse that the Moon may not be able to show his face to anyone! Ganeshotsav 2020 Rangoli Designs With Easy Video Tutorial: Beautiful Lord Ganesha Dot Rangoli Pics, Freestyle Patterns and Quick Muggulu Rangoli to Make on Ganesh Chaturthi.

The moon then disappeared into the sky. Unable to see the moon for the next few days, Gods rushed to Ganesha to bring the moon back. Chandra Dev also apologised for his mistake. Lord Ganesha then reduced the curse, rather modified it. Anyone who looks at the moon on the day of Ganesha Chaturthi will incur the same shame. Another legend, state it will also give a person wrong accusation of stealing.

Timings to Avoid Moon Sighting on Ganesh Chaturthi

So now that you know the belief behind not looking at the moon on this day, we give you the timings when you should avoid watching the sky. According to Drikpanchang, one should not watch the moon from 9.07 AM to 9.26 PM on August 22.

So be careful, if you strongly believe in the traditional tales and rituals then avoid watching the sky tomorrow night. Wishing you all a happy and safe Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 celebrations.

