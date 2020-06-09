Chris Cuomo Spotted Naked in Wife Cristina’s Yoga Video! Twitteratti Has the Funniest Reactions

Chris Cuomo Spotted Naked in Wife Cristina’s Yoga Video (Photo Credits: Instagram and Wiki)

CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo is grabbing headlines, this time for a rather unusual reason- for being spotted naked in one of his wife's live yoga videos. A screengrab of him hanging around naked in the background one of the live yoga videos of Cristina is going viral on social media. He could be seen standing in the gardens of his Hamptons mansion when Cristina Greeven Cuomo was going live on her Instagram page, educating people about yoga. Chris Cuomo who is also the younger brother of New York governor Andrew Cuomo managed to protect his modesty as a pillar from his mansion was in between.

The now-deleted video did not stay on social media for long on May 27 but you really can't hide from netizens who keep waiting for such moments. In no time, a screengrab of Chris Cuomo went viral! Chris Cuomo is currently presenting major headlines around the coronavirus pandemic and has taken interviews on controversial decision to not use a protective mask during the pandemic but now it is his naked picture going viral on social media.

Christina shares some really helpful yoga videos on her Instagram and in some of them, she even goes on video calls with other experts. She is the CEO and founder of the health and wellness platform PURIST. However, she had no idea what was being filmed while she was going live for one of the recent sessions.

One of Christina's Amazing Yoga Video Posted Recently:

Recently, Cuomo has revealed that he was tested positive for coronavirus along with his co-worker Brooke Baldwin. He had said, "I look forward to being back on [television] and seeing you real soon. And shout out to the doctors and the nurses who are doing the real work right now."