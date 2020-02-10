Congress Oscars 2020: Grand Old Party Does Its Own Academy Awards and Here Are Nominees and Winners From BJP and AAP

Congress Does Its Own Oscar 2020 (Photo Credits: PTI and Instagram)

New Delhi, February 10: After the 92nd edition of the Academy Awards i.e, the Oscars 2020 was concluded, the Indian National Congress on Monday decided to have their own academic awards. The Congress while mocking the other political parties gave Oscar in categories like Best Actor in an Action role, Best Actor in a Comedic Role, Best Actor in a Negative role, Best Actor in a Dramatic Role and Best Actor in a Supporting role. Oscars 2020: From Eminem’s Performance to Parasite Creating History, Five Biggest Surprises That Happened at 92nd Academy Awards.

The nominations for the Best Actor in a Negative role were Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Ajay Singh Bisht), and BJP leader Anurag Thakur. Congress awarded Amit Shah in this category. "Gabbar Singh & Mogambo are menaces of the past, "New India" brings a new set of villains. Here are the nominees & winner for best actor in a Negative role," the party captioned.

Congress Tweet:

Gabbar Singh & Mogambo are menaces of the past, "New India" brings a new set of villains. Here are the nominees & winner for best actor in a Negative role. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/AGkohpT2qq — Congress (@INCIndia) February 10, 2020

"It takes "56 inches" of "sweat & tears" to win this award. Here are the nominees & winner for best actor in an Action role," the party wrote and nominated BJP Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur, UM CM Yogi Adityanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the Best Actor in an Action role. The award was given to PM Narendra Modi.

Congress Tweet:

It takes "56 inches" of "sweat & tears" to win this award. Here are the nominees & winner for best actor in an Action role. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Y2Qe1IFemj — Congress (@INCIndia) February 10, 2020

The caption of the Best Actor in a Comedic role read, "When things get dark, when the times are tough, we can all do with a little comedy to cheer us up. Fortunately, we have these timeless moments to get us through," and the nominations in this category were Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Delhi BJP Chief Manoj Tiwari and Minister of Railways and Commerce Piyush Goyal. The award was given to Manoj Tiwari.

Congress Tweet:

When things get dark, when the times are tough, we can all do with a little comedy to cheer us up. Fortunately we have these timeless moments to get us through. Here are the nominations & winner for best actor in a Comedic role. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/bzoxqEMuSM — Congress (@INCIndia) February 10, 2020

There were also awards for best actor in Supporting actor and Dramatic role which went to Republic Tv Journalist Arnab Goswami and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, respectively.

Congress Tweet:

Monologues, photoshoots, sweat & tears, what's politics without a little drama. Here are the nominees for best actor in a Dramatic role. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Ow6QeKLq5M — Congress (@INCIndia) February 10, 2020

Meanwhile, in Oscars 2020, "Parasite" directed by Bong Joon-Ho became the first foreign-language movie to win the Best Picture award. Joaquin Phoenix lifted his first Oscar for his outstanding performance in "Joker". Renee Zellweger won the best actress award for the portrayal of late icon Judy Garland.