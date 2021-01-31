No hurdles can ever stop you from achieving your goals. There have been instances when faced hardships; some wilt under pressure often give up on their dreams. This video from Kerala will boost your confidence and bring you to the track on chasing your goal. A woman from Kerala was tested COVID-19 positive, and she had to appear for her PSC staff nursing exam. So, she wore her PPE kit and wrote the exam from inside the ambulance. The clip has surfaced significantly on social media, with people applauding her enthusiasm and also getting inspired to achieve their dream following strong determination.

The woman identified as Salini in report by Mathrubhumi entered quarantine after she tests positive for COVID-19. Even while in her treatment, she chose to appear in the exam, but could not find a way out. Rakesh Pai, CPM Tripunithura West local secretary and school principal Vineetha made the arrangements for her to appear for the exam, after taking a nod from the exam invigilator. Her exam centre was at Thrippunithura Government Boys School. From Labourer’s Son Prakash Fulwariya to Domestic Help’s Daughter Nandita Haripal, These Students’ Achievements Prove Limited Resources Cannot Stop You From Scoring Well.

She wore her PPE kit and appeared in the examination at the exam centre. The video shows the ambulance, parked at a distance with no one around, but Salini writing her exam. The authorities at the exam centre handed over the question paper to the ambulance driver, PR Harikumar, who was also wearing a PPE kit to pass on the question paper to the candidate. The exam authorities reportedly observed everything from a distance. CBSE Student Suffering from Cancer Scored 96% in Class 10th Exams, Adds to Inspirational Success Story.

Watch the Viral Video:

Her never-give-up attitude drew widespread appreciation from all quarters. People online are also getting inspired to continue chasing dreams, despite all the hurdles. No one should miss any opportunity for a bright future!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 31, 2021 02:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).