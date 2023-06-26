The news of YouTuber Devraj Patel passing away in a road accident in Chattisghar’s Labhandi in the capital Raipur has left everyone stunned. The young internet personality who was best known for being the face of the “Dil se bura lagta hai'' meme met with a dangerous road accident. According to media reports, Devraj was sitting in the backseat of the car and passed away, while his friend who was travelling with him sustained serious injuries. The accident happened due to a collision with an uncontrolled high-speed truck. The YouTuber’s loss was mourned by CHattisghar’s Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel Tweets on Devraj Patel's Death

“दिल से बुरा लगता है” से करोड़ों लोगों के बीच अपनी जगह बनाने वाले, हम सबको हंसाने वाले देवराज पटेल आज हमारे बीच से चले गए. इस बाल उम्र में अद्भुत प्रतिभा की क्षति बहुत दुखदायी है. ईश्वर उनके परिवार और चाहने वालों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति दे. ओम् शांति: pic.twitter.com/6kRMQ94o4v — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) June 26, 2023

Who Was Devraj Patel?

Devraj Patel was a comedian who made light-hearted content that resonated with millions across India. His “Dil se bura lagta hai bhai” catchphrase became immensely popular, and he was the face of several memes following this virality. Devraj was a native of the Daab Pali village in the Mahasamund district, and his father, Ghanshyam Patel, is reported to be a farmer.

Devraj’s Last Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Devraj Patel (@imdevrajpatel)

Hours before his untimely demise, Patel uploaded another funny reel with the caption “Lekin mein cute hu na dosto”. This post has been flooded with messages from fans who are shocked at this sudden turn of events.

Devraj was reportedly travelling to Raipur for a comedy shoot when the accident occurred. With over 4,00,000 subscribers on YouTube and 55k+ followers on Instagram, Devraj established a strong fanbase and had the ability to make anyone and everyone smile with his innocent and alluring sense of humour. Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel also spoke about the immense talent of the young comedian and said, “The loss of amazing talent at this young age is very sad.”

