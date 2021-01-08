The months of lockdown in the country has ensured all classes turn to online learning. From schools to colleges, everyone is adapting to the digital way of learning. And while some teachers may still be getting used to use the different applications of online teaching, the tech-savvy generation is definitely a step ahead. Now, a Twitter user has revealed how he helped his friend, who was on a flight, to cheat and still give his exam! The Twitter user attempted his friend's exam on Zoom by streaming a recorded video at the time of the actual exam. In a plot like 3 Idiots or Munna Bhai MBBS, the guy gave an exam on his friend's behalf who was on a flight. Online Classes in Pandemic Are Fun! Typo in Surname of Student by Teacher Leads to a Major Gaffe and Internet Has No Chill.

Twitter user nish (@diehydrated) posted a screenshot from the online Zoom exam, where he helped his friend cheat. The video has his friend in the screen giving an exam, but it is a streamed video on Zoom. The two friends, pre-recorded a video of him (the one to be taking a flight) writing an exam. On the actual day of the exam, the user streamed the video while he actually attempted it on his friend's behalf! In the last few months, we have seen several funny moments of online classes.

Check The Tweet Here:

Guy gives exam for his friend (Photo Credits: Twitter)

A lot of Twitter users were impressed and wanted to be friends with his user. One of them has commented, "Not all superheroes wear capes." Others asked him to give exams on their behalf too. Clearly, the current generation is smartly equipped with the technology to use it to their benefits. We wonder what if someone from their class chances upon this tweet? It must be noted that the Twitter user took down the tweets and locked his profile after we reported this story.

