The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted the normal lifestyle of people, and the virtual world has come to the rescue. Work from home is a thing, and celebrations are observed with family and friends, via Zoom call. Schools have shifted their base to virtual platforms conducting online classes. While the virtual mode has its own challenges, it can be fun too. Ever since the countries are hit by the pandemic, we have so many instances of online classes and WFH schedule that display the funny side of the virtual world. A tweet is going viral on the internet that shows a typo in the surname of a student by a teacher. The major gaffe has created quite a reactions online, and netizens have no chill.

Students and teachers taking the online route to continue studies often create a buzz on the internet. Funny memes and jokes go viral, displaying the struggles of both teachers and students and also the fun associated with online classes. A few days ago, a teacher from Kansan went viral after she pretended to fart loudly during a zoom class, and children could stop laughing. There are again many hilarious moments that show how online classes have gone horribly wrong.

The recent tweet shows a teacher’s major gaffe while typing the student’s name. The screeenshot of the message reads, “Kartik Lawda switch on camera,” when the student’s name was “Kartik Ladwa.” The word ‘lawda’ is a cuss word in Hindi which roughly translates into a “di*khead.” The hilarious blunder has gone viral on social media, and the internet cannot control their laughter.

Here's the Screenshot of the Tweet:

Internet Has No Chill!

Everyone On Social Media RN

Who Else?

The recent tweet shows just another instance of many revealing how online classes can be hilarious, at times. There have been some real embarrassing moments on zoom classes, but for this one, it was hilarious. Internet just cannot stop laughing at the gaffe, nor can we!

