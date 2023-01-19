In a disgusting act, an arts teacher not just had sex with underage students but also sent the XXX video in a school group chat. While a police investigation is ongoing, the perverted teacher who had sex with young pupils in Nakhon Ratchasima and unintentionally posted the XXX videos of the actions to a group chat has been fired. When the story spread, the instructor allegedly tried to kill herself. Sex With Student Accusations Do Not Hold Former PE Teacher Melissa Tweedie Back, She Now Makes Big Bucks Teaching Yoga!

An unidentified arts instructor at Non Sungsritani Secondary School in Non Sung district of Nakhon Ratchasima, Isaan, is under investigation after XXX films of him having sex with female students were unintentionally given to a school group chat and widely circulated online. XXX videos showing the male instructor having sex with kids were released on social media on January 15th, according to Sawat Luecha, the head of the Nakhon Ratchasima Office of Secondary Education. Residents in the Non Sung district are upset about the sex video. According to reports, the teacher's activities had an impact on about ten females.

The teacher felt anxious when the scandal was made public and made an attempt at suicide by stabbing himself. He was transported by neighbours to Non Sung Hospital and later transferred to Maharat Nakhon Ratchasima Hospital in Muang district, where he is still receiving care.

In addition to teaching music, he developed strong bonds with his students, especially during after-school lessons, when he had sexual connections with some of them. None of the parents of the victims has yet lodged a complaint against the teacher, Non Sung Police Superintendent Pol Col Sanchai Pisaiphan said Thai media.

Police could look into the teacher for suspected sexual assaults on kids, according to footage posted on social media, Pol Col Sanchai stated.

Thailand's legal drinking age is 15, yet illegal teacher-student relationships can lead to criminal charges, jail time, and financial penalties. Inappropriate sexual conduct between teachers and pupils is prohibited, even if the relationship is consensual.

