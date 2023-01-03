A former instructor who was charged with having sex with an 18-year-old student is now well-off in Dubai, where she teaches yoga making big bucks! Numerous wealthy clients can take yoga, tarot, palm reading, meditation, and hypnotherapy classes from Melissa Tweedie, who lost her job in February. Following her admission of kissing a student from Gleniffer High School in Paisley, Scotland, in a hotel in June 2017, the former PE instructor was removed from the teaching register. Sex With Student in Car! This Disgusting Teacher Engaged in Sexual Activity With Teen After Sending XXX Nudes, Arrested.

Tweedie still felt the need to start over in the UAE even though the disciplinary panel was unable to establish that she had slept with the adolescent. After departing from Scotland, she began hosting an ultra-exclusive 22-hour "retreat" for £270 for a maximum of 12 clients. "She’s engaged to a hunky guy, is soaking up the sun, making plenty of money and doing what she loves. Being struck off under the circumstances she was must have been really embarrassing, but it couldn’t have worked out better", according to a person who spoke to The Sun.

She committed herself to a 200-hour yoga instructor's course while also working as an ESL teacher throughout the pandemic. Tweedie, a vinyasa and hatha flow specialist, enjoys flaunting her opulent lifestyle by sharing pictures of her excursions to the beach and exclusive boat parties on social media. Her 90-minute sessions and gong and crystal bowl meditation seminars usually go for £57 per person or $204 for a group of five. The Scot recently took to Instagram to discuss her life changes. Sex Doll Based on Yael Cohen Aris Leaves Israeli Model Shocked, BUT She Was Eventually ‘Flattered’ Because People Think She’s Hot!

She wrote on Instagram: "I’d love to tell you that positive changes in our life come about naturally. But speaking from my personal experience, the best things are brought about by difficult times. Often something has to happen that deeply affects you or leaves you with no choice but to have this miraculous shift in energy and different perspective in life. But just know throughout all of it — the good and the bad — the universe has your back."

Tweedie is accused of inappropriate dancing and drinking with students at the SWG3 nightclub in Yorkhill, Glasgow, during the infamous prom. After kissing a boy on a bed, the General Teaching Council declared her "unfit for the job" and prohibited her from going back to the classroom.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 03, 2023 04:22 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).