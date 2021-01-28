To make a relationship successful, there should be open and constant channels of communication. If one of you miss that, chances are you may get into serious trouble. For a celebrated physician, Dr KK Aggarwal, something of that happened after his impulsive decision to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It was not known to his wife! The Padma Shri Awardee was live when his wife called him, who was heard berating him. The video of their phone conversation went viral on social media, giving netizens some light-hearted moment. The Delhi-based senior doctor later issued a statement on Twitter, explaining that he is aware of the viral video, and urged everyone to get vaccinated.

The video began with Dr Aggarwal live-streaming himself when he received a call from his wife. He can be seen explaining to his wife that he had already taken the vaccine, and she would be able to get it on Monday. But she repeatedly asked, “Why didn't you take me with you?” and “Don’t lie to me.” He says, “Main pata karne gaya tha aap logon ka, vo keh rahe the 'khaali hai, lagwa lo', toh maine lagwa li (I went to check on the vaccine. They said get it done, so I got it),” while sitting in a car. India’s COVID-19 Vaccine Drive in Pics and Videos: Sudarsan Pattnaik’s Sand Art and Congratulatory Posts on Twitter Evoke Hope for Better Days.

The doctor repeatedly tried to explain to her, and even said that he is live on social media to which his wife responded, “Main abhi live aa ke tumhari aisi ki taisi karti hun,” which roughly translates to, “I will go live right now and manage you.”

Watch the Viral Video:

Doctor KK Agarwal got himself vaccinated without his wife. Note to self : don't ever pick-up phone while you are live on tv :) #forwarded. pic.twitter.com/uhIQYvZ4IO — Tarun Shukla (@shukla_tarun) January 27, 2021

The video hilariously went viral on social media platforms. Netizens were left in splits. The Padma Shri recipient then took to Twitter releasing a statement which mentions that he knows about the viral video and that it portrayed nothing but his wife’s “concern towards his health and safety.” However, he urged everyone to get vaccinated; after all, that was the primary purpose of him to go live on social media.

Here's the Statement!

People on social media sure had some light-hearted moment and lauded the doctor for being such a sport. Meanwhile, over 23 lakh beneficiaries have been inoculated so far, and more are yet to get vaccinated against the virus.

