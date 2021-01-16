‘Congratulations India’—this is currently running as one of the top trends on Twitter celebrating India’s COVID-19 vaccine drive. The country begins a nationwide vaccination drive from today, January 16, against the novel coronavirus. According to reports, the drive aims first to inoculate the healthcare and frontline workers and reach an estimated three crore people by the end of its first phase. Pictures and videos of healthcare and other frontline workers taking the involution have gone viral on social media. Netizens celebrate the country’s vaccine drive with hopeful messages and more. Sand Artist, Sudarsan Pattnaik created a powerful sand art at Puri beach to welcome the largest vaccine drive. The posts, pictures, videos and more trending online evoke hope for better days.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country, early in 2020, over one crore people were infected with the disease, and many have lost their lives. Kerala and Maharashtra currently have the highest number of daily cases. The country, even in it’s ongoing unlock procedure, has been following stringent measures to contain the spread of the virus as far as possible. Scientists and researchers were working towards developing a vaccine, and finally, the time has arrived, when the nation is gearing up to take the dosage against COVID-19.

There are 3,006 session cities across the country, where 100 beneficiaries, each will be given either of the country’s two indigenous vaccines—Covaxin and Covidshield. Every beneficiary will need to receive two doses of the same vaccine, 28 days apart. The citizens are in a happy and hopeful space right now. Padma Shri awardee, Sudarsan Pattnaik as well joined the celebration of COVID-19 vaccination drive with beautiful sand art. He created the syringe and the bottle with liquid to be injected and carved with captions, “Welcome COVID Vaccine,” and added the phrase, “Together We Can.”

See Pic of Sudarsan Pattnaik's Sand Art:

My SandArt at Puri beach to welcome #LargestVaccineDrive with message “Together we can win “. pic.twitter.com/n9uaS4G6ln — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) January 16, 2021

Pictures and videos of healthcare workers and frontline heroes were shared on social media, taking the first dosage of vaccine. Netizens go on congratulating the country, and lauding the researchers who had worked round the clock to finally bring in the vaccine in place.

Watch Video of AIIMS Delhi

#WATCH | Manish Kumar, a sanitation worker, becomes the first person to receive COVID-19 vaccine jab at AIIMS, Delhi in presence of Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan. pic.twitter.com/6GKqlQM07d — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray Inaugurated the Vaccination Centre

Maharashtra: Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray inaugurated the vaccination centre at BKC Jumbo COVID19 hospital in Mumbai and witnessed the vaccine administration today. pic.twitter.com/qrWmHbk7R1 — ANI (@ANI) January 16, 2021

Dose of Happiness!

A dose of Happiness!! 🇮🇳 ❤🙏 Congratulations India for starting the world’s largest vaccination rollout. PM Shri @narendramodi ji launches world's #LargestVaccineDrive in India 👏 May all be free from illness!🙌 pic.twitter.com/4zLcHDTgZK — Twood VIP™ (@Twood_VIP) January 16, 2021

Thanks to Everyone Who Made the Vaccine Possible

India launches world's largest vaccination drive Today with swadeshi vaccine & Will provide vaccination in different phases Congratulations India Thanks to every scientist and doctor who helped in developing vaccine#AatamNirbharBharat #LargestVaccineDrive #IndiaFightsCorona — SidharthShuklaFanClub (@Akash09211) January 16, 2021

It is surely a big day as a nation, and the medical researchers who made this day possible will always be honoured. We hope the country’s fight against the COVID-19 ends soon. Stay home, stay safe! We are in this together.

