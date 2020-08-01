The festival of Eid al-Adha, also spelt as Eid ul-Adha is being observed today. One of the most significant festivals for the Islamic population around the world, Bakrid or Bakri Eid, is an occasion that commemorates the sacrifice by Prophet Ibrahim. The spirit of the festive celebrations was seen since yesterday as Eid Mubarak wishes and greetings took over social media. As India marks the festival today on August 1, the top trends on Twitter are all about Eid and exchanging messages for the day. Thus #EidAlAdha, #EidAlAdha2020, #EidMubarak, #BakriEid are among the top trends with wonderful messages, GIF images, greetings and wishes for the festival. Eid al-Adha Images and Bakrid Mubarak HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Eid ul-Adha 2020 With WhatsApp Stickers, GIF Greetings, Facebook Messages and SMS.

Bakrid is the second most significant festival of Muslims after Ramadan Eid. An animal is sacrificed as an act of obedience towards the Prophet. People also visit mosques and offer special prayers for peace and prosperity. It is also the time when some of them take the annual pilgrimage of Hajj in Mecca and Eid al-Adha is the last day of this holy observance. So Eid al-Adha is an extremely important festival and one always sends their good wishes and messages to everyone on this day. People have taken to social media platforms and Twitter is buzzing with all wishes for Eid. Bakrid Mubarak 2020 Wishes and Eid al-Adha HD Images for Friends: WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, GIFs and Facebook Greetings to Celebrate the Islamic Festival.

Check Tweets For Eid al-Adha 2020:

Blessings For Eid

#EidAlAdha Mubarak to Muslims across the world. May the Almighty shower His Blessings upon us on this auspicious day. This Eid, remember to #StayHomeStaySafe and if you do go out, please wear a mask. Protect yourself and others too. pic.twitter.com/qsUHCbxX0l — Murad Ali Shah (@MuradAliShahPPP) July 31, 2020

May Allah Bless Us All

Greetings for Bakrid

Eid Mubarak to everyone

May Allah open the doors of happiness and prosperity for you. Eid Mubarak to you and your family. #Eiduladha2020 pic.twitter.com/mXpwtzcSnt — Humaira (@Humachughtai) August 1, 2020

Blessings of Joy and Love

May this Eid bring happiness, joy, Allah's blessings and love. Eid Mubarak to you and your family.#EidMubarak #EidulAdha2020 pic.twitter.com/sp1BRYzvYq — Mohammed Abubakar 🇮🇹 (@itsmdabubakar) August 1, 2020

Have a Lovely Day

Have Safe Celebrations

Wishing a happy, safe and peaceful #EidAlAdha to all those celebrating around the world! pic.twitter.com/qNZJE0KsC5 — Parvin Aliyeva (@Parvin_Alieva) July 31, 2020

There are a lot more similar tweets, all blessing each one for love, happiness and prosperity like any other festive day. To all those celebrating, we wish you have safe celebrations. Here's wishing everyone Bakrid Mubarak!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 01, 2020 07:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).