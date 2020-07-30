Bakrid 2020 is on July 31. Also called Eid al-Adha, also spelt as Eid ul-Adha is one of the two most sacred festivals celebrated by Muslims across the world. The observation is an honour to Prophet Ibrahim’s willingness to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command. On this festival, people often share wishes and messages to each other to wish Eid al-Adha Mubarak to each other. This is why in this article, we bring you Eid al-Adha Mubarak 2020 wishes and HD images that can be sent to friends to celebrate Bakrid. These Eid ul-Adha messages, photos and greetings are also perfect for sending along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook, Instagram and other social media posts to share thoughtful wishes to your friends on the holy celebration of Bakrid.

Eid al-Adha celebration brings in people together. Only this year, it will be different as mass gatherings is prohibited because of the pandemic. Like all the other festivals and events so far, people belonging to the Islamic community are also encouraged to celebrate Eid ul-Adha 2020 from home. Since you would miss your friends on the festival, it is better to show that you care through the latest collection of Bakrid Mubarak 2020 wishes, HD images, messages and greetings given below. Make an Instagram or Facebook post, share through SMS or telegram and make the festival of Eid al-Adha 2020 a memorable one. What Are Differences Between Eid And Bakrid, The Two Festivals of Muslim Community?

Bakrid Mubarak 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Faith and Love for Allah Be Rewarded With Peace, Happiness, and Successes for Today and Always. Wishing You a Joyful Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha 2020 HD Images for Friends (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion Of Eid al-Adha, May Your Life Gets Filled With Happiness and May Your Journey Stays Blessed by Allah…Eid al-Adha 2020 Mubarak!

Eid al-Adha HD Images for Friends (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let There Be Happiness and Peace. Let There Be Smiles and Joys. Wishing Everyone a Blessed and Memorable Bakrid 2020.

Eid al-Adha 2020 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Tamanna Aap Ki Sab Puri Ho Jaye, Ho Aapka Muqaddar Itna Roshan Ki, Aamin Kahne Se Pehle Hi Aapki Har Dua Kabul Ho Jaye. Aap Sabhi Ko Eid ul-Adha Mubarak!

Bakrid 2020 GIFs:

Send This GIF With Message: Bakrid Eid Mubarak to You and Your Family!

How to Download Eid al-Adha 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

We are so glad that WhatsApp unveiled so many stickers to make chatting online so much fun these days. Like all the events, for Eid al-Adha 2020, Android phone users can check and download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers or simply click HERE. We hope that the above Eid ul-Adha wishes and Bakrid 2020 Mubarak messages will be useful to you while celebrating the holy festival.

