Eid Mubarak 2020! The festival of Eid-E-Milad, also written as Eid Milad-Un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid will be celebrated on October 30 this year. This Eid celebration marks the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam. This day is largely observed by Muslims who follow the Sufi or the Barelvi school of thought. But for every festive occasion people do send their good wishes and greetings with everyone. So Eid Mubarak 2020 greetings for Eid Milad-Un-Nabi have started trending online. Netizens are sharing their good wishes for Eid-E-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 greetings along with HD images to celebrate Prophet Mohammed's birthday. Ahead of the festive day, people have already started exchanging quotes and greetings online.

Like every festival of Eid, Muslims decorate their homes for Eid-E-Milad. Special delicacies are made and street processions are taken out to commemorate birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad. Among other celebrations, women put henna to celebrate the occasion. And one of the main ways to mark any festival is to send our greetings and messages. To celebrate the festival, netizens are sharing Eid Milad-Un-Nabi 2020 messages and HD images online. Because the celebration will be low-key this year, given the pandemic, celebrating like this virtually is one of the ways of marking the important events.

Check Eid Mubarak Greetings and Tweets Trending Online:

Wishing Everyone Eid Mubarak

Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Wishes To One And All

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi is a day to remind D compassion, kindness & D teachings of D Holy Prophet PBUH. May D divine blessings of Allah fill our home and heart with endless happiness and may the Light of Allah shine upon us and Our family!#EidMiladUnNabi pic.twitter.com/XYPCqYx9nM — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) October 29, 2020

Happy Eid Milad al Nabi

My prayer for all of you that blessings of Allah never stop shining upon you and your family! May Allah bestows his choicest blessings on all of us on the occasion of Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi, and may the noor of this month illuminate ur heart. Happy Eid Milad al Nabi! pic.twitter.com/4NyKT0sluy — Ambassador Dr. Muhammad Shahid Amin Khan (@DrMShahidAKhan) October 28, 2020

May You Have Joy and Happiness

Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi celebrates the birthday of the Prophet Muhammad (s.a). It is believed that the Prophet was born on the 12th day of Rabi-al-awwal (Third month of the Islamic lunar calendar). Celebrate this day with your loved ones and joy on the day of Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi. pic.twitter.com/4nit1zHFJj — Indian League (@IndianLeague1) October 29, 2020

Blessings of Allah to Everyone

May the divine blessings of Allah fill your home and heart with the spirit of joy and open up newer opportunities for success. May your home be filled with happiness and joy on the day of Eid-E-Milad-Un-Nabi pic.twitter.com/J4Qzluj8BT — Eisha Mukhtiar (@Eisha85528787) October 29, 2020

Eid Mubarak

May Allah’s rahmat help you to lead a halal and meaningful life. Eid-Ul-Milad Un Nabi Mubarak. pic.twitter.com/Hi763dGWpZ — Aasif Ali (@aliaasif11) October 29, 2020

Remembering Prophet Muhammad

Prophet Muhammad (ﷺ) was sent as mercy and peace for all the worlds. His key message is of kindness and respect towards mankind. We celebrate this 12th Rabi-ul-Awwal to follow his teachings of extending kindness and being upright and truthful. Eid Milad un Nabi Mubarak.@jkpdp pic.twitter.com/x6kqvjX5gz — Shahrukh Khan (@Shahrukh_Khan_9) October 29, 2020

You too can start sharing your festive greetings for the day online. This year because of the pandemic, the celebrations will be different and low-key, which is why sending wishes online is a popular choice. LatestLY wishes all readers Eid Mubarak 2020!

