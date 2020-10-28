It is the season of festivities all around the world and according to the Islamic lunar calendar, the month of Rabi-ul-Aval in India has started from October 19. So as we wait for Eid Milad Un-Nabi that will be celebrated on 30 October, we bring to you a range of Eid-e- Milad un Nabi messages, Eid E Milad un Nabi Wishes, Eid-e-Milad, Eid-e-Milad un Nabi 2020 Greetings, Eid-E-Milad un Nabi Mubarak Wishes, Eid-e-Milad-Un-Nabi, and more. Prophet Mohammed Prophet Hazrat Mohammad Saheb's birthday is celebrated with pomp across the world. This day is also known as Eid Milad Un-Nabi or Eid-e-Milad or Mawlid. According to Islamic beliefs, Pangbar Saheb was born on the 12th of 573 AD, the third month of Islam i.e. Rabi-al-Awwal. It is said that Mohammad Saheb also died on the 12th day of Rabi-ul-Awwal.

On this day, a feast of Eid Milad Un Nabi is organized. Along with this, processions are also taken out in the memory of Mohammad. However, due to the Corona epidemic this year, there is little chance of organizing a large procession or ceremony.

Eid-e-milad 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

May Allah Grant Us the Strength to Follow the Path of Righteousness.

Happy Eid Ul Milad!

Eid-e-milad 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

May All the Blessings of the Allah Be With You on Milad-Un-Nabi!

Eid-e-milad 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

A Very Happy Eid to You and Your Family! Jashan Eid Milad Nabi Mubarak

Eid-e-milad 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Jashan-E-Eid Milad-Un-Nabi Mubarak Ho.

Eid-e-milad 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

On This Holy Day of Eid E Milad, May You Be Blessed With Divine Blessings of Allah and His Prophet!

Muslims celebrate Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi in the joy of the birth of Prophet Hazrat Mohammad. On this day, prayers go on throughout the night. Processions are taken out. Sunni Muslims read and remember the holy words of Hazrat Mohammad on this day. At the same time, Shia Muslims consider Mohammed as their successor. Hazrat Muhammad's birthday is celebrated as Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.

