Elon Musk and Twitter have a relationship that can make netizens give up Netflix because of all the amazing content. Musk tweets and retweets people and gives it his very own spin. A few hours ago, Elon Musk replied to Kunal Shah after the latter chose to call him "dark lord" in one of his tweets. To this tweet, Musk replied, "I’m an alien" and we aren't even shocked because well, Elong Musk might as well be who knows?! The man who started his own meme-based currency giving bitcoin run for its money, uses Twitter as a took to amplify popularity of whatever he mentions. Recently, the price of Doge soared, and about over 12 million USD worth of Doge leading up to Dogecoin funny memes and jokes. Elon Musk had even recently mentioned that he wanted to stay off Twitter but that didn't last for long before he flooded the micro-blogging site with tweets about the dogecoin.

Well, currently his reply to Kunal Shah is going viral! Kunal Shah who is the founder of @cred_club tweeted out in admiration saying, "Elon musk may end up running 4+ 500 billion companies simultaneously at a relatively young age. What I want to really understand: how does he do it? How does he manage context switching? How does he design his Org?". In the same tweet thread he also wrote, "@elonmusk: answer if you see this, dark lord." And to this tweet Elon Musk replied with a correction that he was actually an alien.

Check Tweet Thread Between Kunal Shah and Elon Musk:

Elon musk may end up running 4+ 500 billion companies simultaneously at a relatively young age. What I want to really understand: how does he do it? How does he manage context switching? How does he design his Org? So many questions. — Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) February 11, 2021

As we said, Twitter is almost like an asset to the Tesla CEO Elon Musk that he uses to popularise, LEGIT anything he wants to. For example, just recently when WhatsApp was surrounded by privacy policy issues, he tweeted the world 'Signal' and users flocked to the messaging app by increasing its usership remarkably. Reports have it that the value of Dogecoin jumped by 60 percent after he has been continuously tweeting about the meme-based cryptocurrency. Dogecoin, which started as a joke in 2013 is now the 10th most valuable cryptocurrency by market value, and it was only behind Bitcoin.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 12, 2021 05:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).