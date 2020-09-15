Every year India celebrates Engineer's Day on September 15 to commemorate the birthday of Sir Visvesvaraya who is a Bharat Ratna recipient and engineering pioneer of India. The day is being celebrated every year since 1968 to recognise, appreciate and encourage the contribution of engineers' in the development of society. We all know engineers are important and in fact, we have all known some engineer friend or the other. Be it from the mechanical engineering stream or software engineering, engineers are the heroes. But the geeky engineers are also often made fun of. You'll know they are almost always single and are also most of the times asked to mend household items like the mixer grinder or the TV because apparently that's what their education is all about! LOL.

Funny engineering memes and jokes are all over the internet and TBH while they all might seem a tad bit stereotypical, deep down you know they're borderline true. ROFL. Engineers are usually talking codes are known to have an adorably bad flirt game. Nevertheless, they are the ones that often bring dreams to life so on this day, you might want to celebrate Engineers' Day with some funny memes and jokes. Also, you can celebrate Engineer's Day by sharing Happy Engineer's Day 2020 wishes, jokes and memes on engineers, Engineer's Day WhatsApp wishes, Happy Engineer's Day Facebook Status pictures and more with friends and family. WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Hilarious Messages and Facebook One-Liners to Share With Your Engineer Friends! Take a look at the best Engineer's Day memes:

LMAO

View this post on Instagram A post shared by troll.engineers🔥😎 (@troll.engineer) on Sep 13, 2020 at 2:43am PDT

Only Software Engineers Will Understand

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Electronic Brain 🇮🇳 (@electronic_brain) on Sep 12, 2020 at 11:58am PDT

Ironman is Love

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engineer Memes (@engineerlaugh) on Sep 12, 2020 at 11:52am PDT

No Denying

View this post on Instagram A post shared by meme||sarcasm||writes (@sarcastic_engineer22) on Sep 12, 2020 at 7:11am PDT

Aj Kuch Toofani Karte hain!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BINOD×100 (@cringe_into100) on Sep 12, 2020 at 6:20am PDT

Truth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anna Bahadur (@anna_baba__) on Sep 11, 2020 at 11:13pm PDT

No Kidding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by middle_class_memes (@middle_class_memes1.0) on Sep 11, 2020 at 8:40am PDT

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engineer Memes (@engineerlaugh) on Sep 11, 2020 at 8:02am PDT

Can't Even

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Engineering Memes ⚙️⚡️ (@raquel.4.19) on Sep 10, 2020 at 11:23pm PDT

Aren't these hilarious? Go ahead and send these to your engineer friend and let them also know that they mean the world to you. Amid the pandemic don't forget to wish them additional support and love!

