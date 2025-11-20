Tipu Sultan Jayanti is an annual event celebrated on December 1 to mark the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan, the 18th-century ruler of the Kingdom of Mysore. He is remembered for his fierce resistance against British colonial expansion and hence was commonly referred to as Sher-e-Mysore. He was the Sultan of Mysore from 1782 until his death in 1799. This year, Tipu Sultan Jayanti 2025 falls on Monday, December 1. This day is celebrated in various parts of Karnataka to honour his leadership, strategic brilliance, and contributions to state-building. Tipu Sultan led Mysore through major military reforms and introduced innovations such as rocket artillery, which later influenced European warfare. Tipu Sultan Jayanti: 5 Facts on Mysore Ruler Known for Inventing World's First War Rockets.

Here are some lesser-known facts about ‘Sher-E-Mysore’:

Known as the ‘Tiger of Mysore’, Tipu Sultan led Mysore through major military reforms and introduced innovations such as rocket artillery, which later influenced European warfare. He was a pioneer of rocket artillery and expanded the iron-cased Mysorean rockets and commissioned the military manual Fathul Mujahidin. Tipu Sultan deployed rockets against advances of British forces and their allies during the Anglo-Mysore Wars, including the Battle of Pollilur and Siege of Srirangapatna. Tipu Sultan and his father Hyder Ali used their French-trained army in alliance with the French in their struggle with the British, and in Mysore's struggles with other surrounding powers: against the Marathas, Sira, and rulers of Malabar, Kodagu, Bednore, Carnatic, and Travancore. Tipu Sultan was very fond of gardening and thus established the 40-acre Lalbagh Botanical Garden in Bangalore. He was named "Tipu Sultan" after the saint Tipu Mastan Aulia of Arcot. At age of 17 onwards Tipu was given charge of diplomatic and military missions and supported his father Hyder in his wars.

Tipu Sultan Jayanti is celebrated in various parts of Karnataka, honouring his leadership, strategic brilliance, and contributions to state-building. This day serves as a moment to honour the courage and vision of the ‘Tiger of Mysore’, whose determined resistance against British expansion left a lasting mark on India’s freedom narrative.

Beyond his military prowess, the day also highlights his administrative and technological reforms. Observing this day encourages people to reflect on his influential legacy and the leader who shaped the region’s political, economic, and cultural landscape in profound ways.

